Air Force: Racial disparity ‘exists’
WASHINGTON — Black service members in the Air Force are far more likely to be investigated, arrested, face disciplinary actions and be discharged for misconduct, according to a new report that looked at racial disparities across the service.
The report by the Air Force inspector general, released Monday, said Black members of the Air Force and Space Force are less likely to be promoted to higher enlisted and officer ranks, and one-third of them believe they don’t get the same opportunities as their White peers. And it concluded that “racial disparity exists” for Black service members, but that the data did not explain why it happens.
Volcano erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island
HONOLULU — Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island roared back to life Sunday night as lava went shooting into air, boiling away a water lake and sending a massive plume of steam, gas and ash soaring into the atmosphere.
In the first hours of the eruption, lava mixed rapidly with water in the summit’s crater lake to create steam. The sky above the eruption turned shades of orange and red as people lined up to watch the billowing column of gas and vapor rise above the volcano in the middle of the night.
Tom Birchard, a senior forecaster with the National Weather Service in Hawaii, said lava poured into the crater and mixed with the water to cause a vigorous eruption for about an hour. When lava interacts with water it can cause explosive reactions.
All the water evaporated out of the lake and a steam cloud shot up about 30,000 feet into the atmosphere, Birchard said.
Lee statue removed from U.S. Capitol
WASHINGTON — A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that has represented Virginia in the U.S. Capitol for 111 years has been removed.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement that workers removed the statue from the National Statuary Hall Collection early Monday morning.
Northam had requested the removal and a state commission decided that Lee was not a fitting symbol for the state.
Lee’s statue had stood with George Washington’s statue since 1909 as Virginia’s representatives in the Capitol. Every state gets two statues.
The state commission has recommended replacing Lee’s statue with a statue of Barbara Johns. She protested conditions at her all-Black high school in the town of Farmville in 1951. Her court case became part of the landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision by the U.S. Supreme Court. The ruling had struck down racial segregation in public schools.
Congress extends Great Lakes program
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — A program that has pumped $2.7 billion into healing long-term injuries to the Great Lakes environment has received authorization from Congress to continue another five years.
The U.S. Senate voted unanimously Sunday to extend the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, as the House did earlier this year. The bill, which requires President Donald Trump’s signature to take effect, calls for gradually boosting the program’s annual funding from $300 million to $475 million by 2026.
The measure doesn’t guarantee the money, which lawmakers will need to provide in annual spending bills.