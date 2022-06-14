Mexico’s president calls NATO immoral
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s president slammed NATO’s policy on the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Monday, calling it “immoral.”
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s did not mention NATO or the United States by name, but his comments were the latest example of his party’s ambiguous stance on the invasion.
Mexico has voted to condemn the invasion, but refused to join in sanctions on Russia.
López Obrador said Monday that the allies’ policy was equivalent to saying “I’ll supply the weapons, and you supply the dead. It is immoral.”
“How easy it is to say, ‘Here, I’ll send you this much money for weapons,” Lopez Obrador said. “Couldn’t the war in Ukraine have been avoided? Of course it could.”
Migration into EU spikes so far in 2022
WARSAW, Poland — The number of detected illegal migration entries into the European Union in the first five months of 2022 was more than 86,000, or 82% more than in the same period in 2021, the agency monitoring the EU’s external borders said Monday.
Crossings in May alone numbered some 23,500 — 75% up from May last year, according to preliminary data released by Frontex.
Appeals court OKs U.K. deportation plan
LONDON — A British government plan to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda is set to go ahead after an appeals court on Monday rejected arguments that the flights would undermine the “basic dignity” of people escaping war and oppression.
A three-judge panel at the Court of Appeal in London refused an appeal filed by immigration rights advocates and public employee unions that sought to block the deportation flights temporarily while the court considered whether the government’s policy was legal.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said the first deportation flight will go ahead as scheduled today.
Iranians aboard cargo ship held in Argentina
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — A jumbo jet-sized mystery has landed in the lap of Argentine officials, who are trying to determine what to do with a Venezuelan-owned Boeing 747 cargo plane with a load of automotive parts and an unusually large crew of 17, including at least five Iranians.
The plane operated by Venezuela’s state-owned Emtrasur cargo line has been stuck since June 6 at Buenos Aires’ main international airport, unable to depart because of U.S. sanctions against Iran and suspicions about its crew.
Security Minister Aníbal Fernández said foreign intelligence agencies “advised that part of the crew belonged to companies related to the Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guard of Iran,” which has been officially listed as a terrorist organization by the U.S. government since 2007.
Iraqi man pleads guilty at Guantanamo Bay
FORT MEADE, Md. — An Iraqi man who has been held at the Guantanamo Bay detention center for more than 15 years pleaded guilty Monday to war crimes charges for his role in al-Qaida attacks against U.S. and allied forces along with civilians in Afghanistan.
Hadi al-Iraqi, who is about 60, pleaded guilty to four of five charges against him, including conspiracy and several violations of the international laws of war as an al-Qaida commander early in the conflict in Afghanistan that formally ended with the U.S. withdrawal in August.
The U.S. said Hadi al-Iraqi was a senior figure in al-Qaida since the mid-1990s, leading a training camp for operatives in Afghanistan in the years before the organization carried out the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Gunmen kill 55 people in Burkina Faso
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — Gunmen killed at least 55 people over the weekend in northern Burkina Faso, authorities said Monday, the latest attack in the West African country seeing mounting violence blamed on Islamic extremists.
Suspected militants targeted civilians in Seytenga in Seno province, government spokesman Wendkouni Joel Lionel Bilgo said at a news conference. While the government put the official toll at 55, others put the figure far higher.
Israel’s ruling party sustains defection
JERUSALEM — A member of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s party said Monday he would cease voting with the governing coalition, dealing yet another blow to the teetering government as it marks one year in office.
Nir Orbach, a lawmaker with the religious-nationalist Yemina party, was the latest member of the ruling alliance to abandon support in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament.
Iraqi leaders try to move ahead after resignations
BAGHDAD — Iraqi leaders vowed Monday to move forward with efforts to form a government following the shocking resignation of 73 lawmakers from parliament during a prolonged political impasse.
But the unprecedented mass withdrawal by members of powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr’s bloc dramatically alters the political landscape, throwing government formation talks into further doubt.
It is a huge gamble by al-Sadr, one of the most influential politicians in Iraq with a large street following, leaving his political movement out of parliament for the first time since 2005.
The surprise move is an attempt to break a persistent political impasse eight months after general elections were held.
UN rights commissioner to leave post
GENEVA — U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said she will not seek a new four-year term, citing a desire to return to her native Chile after a tenure that has been recently overshadowed by criticism of her response to China’s treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in western Xinjiang.
Bachelet used her opening address Monday to the summer session of the Human Rights Council to announce that it would be her last at the U.N.’s top human rights body. Afterward, she explained how she had told U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York two months ago of her decision. Her current term ends on Aug. 31.
