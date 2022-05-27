Death toll rises in migrant bus crash in Mexico
MEXICO CITY — Authorities said Thursday that the death toll in a bus crash in northern Mexico has risen to seven.
All of the dead and the 24 injured were migrants. One of those killed was a pregnant woman, and two of the injured were minors.
No nationalities were immediately available for the seven dead, but of those who survived, 11 were from El Salvador, seven from Honduras and four from Cuba. Also injured were one Panamanian and one Mexican citizen.
The bus plunged through a guardrail and down an embankment in the northern state of San Luis Potosi on Wednesday.
Local media reported the bus had departed from an area near Mexico City and was heading toward the U.S. border. Photos from the scene suggested the bus had flipped onto its side.
Immigrant traffickers frequently cram migrants aboard freight trucks and buses to traverse Mexico on their way to the United States.
Blast at biodiesel plant kills 2 in Spain, forces evacuations
MADRID — An explosion hit a biodiesel production plant in northern Spain on Thursday, killing two people and forcing the evacuation of 250 children who had been on a field trip nearby, police said Thursday.
Police video of the explosion showed flames engulfing the plant in the northern region of La Rioja, sending large plumes of black smoke into the sky. The two people killed were both workers at the plant, said police.
Emergency workers scrambled to evacuate the area, including a nearby theme park.
None of the children were reportedly harmed. Officials are investigating the reason for the explosion.
Death toll climbs to 19 in Iran building collapse
TEHRAN, Iran — Rescuers at the site of a collapsed building in southwestern Iran recovered five more bodies on Thursday, bringing the death toll from the disaster this week to 19, state-run media reported.
It remains unclear how many more people are buried beneath the rubble after the collapse on Monday of the under-construction 10-story tower of the Metropol Building in the city of Abadan. Emergency workers have rescued 37 people so far.
The deadly collapse has raised questions about the safety of similar buildings in the country and underscored an ongoing crisis in Iranian construction projects that has seen other disasters in this earthquake-prone nation. Authorities have arrested the city’s mayor and several other suspects in a widening probe.
Thyroid cancer patients seek damages from Fukushima officials
TOKYO — A Tokyo court began hearings Thursday in a lawsuit seeking nearly $5 million in damages for six people who were children in Fukushima at the time of its 2011 nuclear power plant disaster and later developed thyroid cancer.
The plaintiffs are suing the operator of the nuclear plant, saying radiation released in the accident caused their illnesses.
It is the first group lawsuit filed by Fukushima residents over health problems allegedly linked to the disaster, their lawyers say.
The plaintiffs, who were 6 to 16 years old at the time of the accident and lived in different parts of Fukushima, were diagnosed with thyroid cancer between 2012 and 2018, their lawyers said.
An increase in thyroid cancer was found among children following the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster in Ukraine.
U.N. official urges Taliban to reverse restrictions on women
ISLAMABAD — The United Nations’ special rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan on Thursday expressed concern over the deterioration of rights in the country and called on the ruling Taliban to reverse new restrictions on women.
Richard Bennet spoke to journalists at the end of an 11-day visit to Afghanistan, his first since being named last month to his post.
In recent weeks, the Taliban issued edicts requiring women to cover their faces except for their eyes, including women presenters on TV, and banned girls from attending school past the sixth grade.
At the same time, Afghanistan has seen persistent bombings and other attacks on civilians, often targeting the mainly Shiite Muslim ethnic Hazara minority. Most of the attacks have been claimed by the Islamic State group’s affiliate in the country, which is a bitter rival of the Taliban.
Bennett said Afghanistan’s de facto authorities — referring to the Taliban — have failed to acknowledge the magnitude and gravity of abuses being committed, many of them in their name, and their responsibility to address them and protect the entire population.
