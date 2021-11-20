Police: 3 students shot in Denver-area school parking lot
AURORA, Colo. — Three students were shot Friday during a fight in the parking lot of a high school in the Denver suburb of Aurora, the police chief said, only days after six teenagers from a nearby campus were shot and injured at a park.
Those injured in the lunch-hour shooting outside Hinkley High School are expected to survive, Chief Vanessa Williams said. There were no immediate arrests, and police were trying to determine if any of the injured were among “multiple shooters” in the parking lot, she said.
Friday’s shooting followed another Monday in which six students from Aurora Central High School were the victims of bullets fired from at least one car driving by. Police were working to determine if the two shootings were related, Wilson said.
Police have not arrested anyone yet in Monday’s shootings. The two schools are 3 miles apart.
FBI looks near N.J. landfill for Jimmy Hoffa’s remainsJERSEY CITY, N.J. — The decadeslong odyssey to find the remains of Jimmy Hoffa, a tenacious leader of the Teamsters union, apparently has turned to land next to a former New Jersey landfill that sits below an elevated highway.
The FBI obtained a search warrant to “conduct a site survey underneath the Pulaski Skyway,” said Mara Schneider, a spokeswoman for the Detroit field office.
“On October 25th & 26th, FBI personnel from the Newark and Detroit field offices completed the survey and that data is currently being analyzed,” Schneider said in a statement Friday.
She didn’t indicate whether anything was removed.
“Because the affidavit in support of the search warrant was sealed by the court, we are unable to provide any additional information,” Schneider said.
The FBI’s disclosure is another turn in a mystery that has gripped law enforcement for more than 45 years.
Hoffa was last seen on July 30, 1975, when he was to meet with reputed Detroit mob enforcer Anthony “Tony Jack” Giacalone and alleged New Jersey mob figure Anthony “Tony Pro” Provenzano at a restaurant in suburban Detroit.
1 pilot killed, 2 injured in crash of 2 jet trainers
DEL RIO, Texas — A crash involving two jet trainers Friday left a pilot dead and two other pilots injured, one critically, at the Laughlin Air Force Base in West Texas, Air Force officials said.
It happened about 10 a.m. on the ground at the base near Del Rio, Texas, which is about 3 miles northeast of the Mexican border. The Air Force did not release details Friday on what happened, and said the incident was still under investigation.
The critically injured pilot was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, about 140 miles east of the base, according to an Air Force statement. The other injured pilot was treated for minor injuries at Val Verde Regional Medical Center in Del Rio and discharged. No identities have been released.
The crash involved two T-38C aircrafts, which are twin-engine supersonic aircrafts that seat a student pilot and an instructor.