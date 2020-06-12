Lebanese protest currency’s fall
BEIRUT — Hundreds of Lebanese poured into the streets to protest the tumbling of the national currency to a new low against the dollar Thursday, blocking roads and highways in several places across the small country that had started slowly opening up after months of coronavirus restrictions.
In Beirut and other cities, protesters burned tires and pieces of wood and chanted against government officials to protest the economic crisis while waving the Lebanese flags. Shortly after midnight, growing numbers of protesters advanced in central Beirut pelting police and soldiers with rocks, while drawing volleys of tear gas.
Prime Minister Hassan Diab cancelled his meetings for today and called for an emergency session to discuss the financial crisis. The currency tumbled to more than 6,000 to the dollar on Thursday, down from 4,000 on the black market in recent days. The pound had maintained a fixed rate of 1,500 to the dollar for nearly 30 years.
Syrian president fires prime minister
DAMASCUS, Syria — Syrian President Bashar Assad on Thursday fired his prime minister, a month ahead of elections and as the economic crisis worsens and public anger rises in the territory under his control.
The surprise decision comes amid a deepening economic crisis that Assad’s government is grappling with while public anger has spilled over into the streets. Such protest scenes have not been seen in government-held areas since the early days of the civil war that has ravaged the country over the past decade.
U.S. teen shot by policeman in Mexico
MEXICO CITY — A 16-year-old U.S. citizen died from a shotgun blast to the head that was fired by a police officer in a small town in southern Mexico, authorities said.
The Oaxaca state prosecutor’s office said Wednesday night that the boy, Alexander Martínez Gómez, was one of nine youths traveling down a street when shots were fired. A 15-year-old boy was also wounded.
The town government of Acatlan de Perez Figueroa had said in a statement that a police officer was involved in the shooting, but that it hadn’t been “in bad faith.” The officer was in custody.
A local police officer who would only identify himself as the “commander” said that the teens had been on motorcycles and failed to stop at a checkpoint.
BEIJING — Beijing will honor its trade deal with the U.S. and wants to see better ties with Washington, senior Chinese officials said Thursday.
Zhu Guangyao, a former finance minister and Cabinet advisor, said the two countries should “waste no time” in improving relations to help better coordinate a response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The close connection between the Chinese and U.S. economies is the result of four decades of hard work on both sides, and that is also the reflection of the wishes of consumers in China and the United States,” Zhu said. “Such interdependence will not disappear simply because some people clamor for ‘decoupling.’”