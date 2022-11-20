2022 Governors Awards - Ceremony
Euzhan Palcy, from left, Michael J. Fox, Diane Warren and Peter Weir pose for photos during the Governors Awards on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — Four standing ovations in one night might seem a little over-the-top, even by Hollywood standards. But at the Governors Awards Saturday night, where Michael J. Fox, Euzhan Palcy, Peter Weir and Diane Warren were celebrated with honorary Oscar statuettes, each moment felt worthy.

After several pandemic-adjusted years, the annual event put on by the Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was back in full form at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on Saturday.

