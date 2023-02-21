Deaths from jihadi attack on Burkina Faso army rise to 51
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — The death toll from a jihadi attack on a Burkina Faso army unit in the north of the country last week has risen to 51, military officials said Monday, after 43 new bodies were found.
The military unit was ambushed in the Sahel region’s Oudalan province, between the towns of Deou and Oursi, the Burkinabe military said Monday. Reinforcements have been sent to the area and an unspecified number of wounded have been taken to hospital.
The West African nation has been wracked for seven years by violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group, which has killed thousands, displaced nearly 2 million people and caused a humanitarian crisis.
Successive governments’ failure to effectively address the problem led to two coups last year, with each military leader vowing to stem attacks and secure the country, albeit with little success.
Last week’s attack came while some 400 French special forces soldiers were leaving Burkina Faso, one month after the junta government ordered them out — following in the path of neighboring Mali, which is also ruled by a military dictatorship.
While the number of French troops in Burkina Faso was far smaller than in Mali, their departure adds to growing concerns that Islamic extremists are capitalizing on the political disarray and using it to expand their reach.
Analysts have questioned whether the countries’ militaries are capable of filling the void.
“The struggle for state forces to avoid deadly attacks, especially such an ambush against convoys, is a major concern since it comes at a time where the state is trying to assert its presence and chase jihadists out from areas they control,” said Rida Lyammouri, senior fellow at the Policy Center for the New South, a Moroccan-based think tank.
“If convoys are repeatedly targeted, recovering territories and providing protection for civilians is going to take a very long time and going to be deadly,” Lyammouri added.
Nigeria: Gunmen kill 8 police days before presidential vote
ABUJA, Nigeria — Suspected separatist gunmen have killed at least eight police officers over the past three days in southeast Nigeria, authorities said Monday, raising concerns ahead of weekend presidential elections.
Four officers were killed in an attack at a station in Anambra state Monday, while authorities searched for suspects accused of killing four others over the weekend local police spokesman Tochukwu Ikenga said. The assailants opened fire on officers while detonating explosives, he said, adding that three of the attackers were killed and two more arrested.
Police blamed the attacks on a separatist group known as the Indigenous People of Biafra, or IPOB, which wants the southeast region to gain independence from the West African country.
Authorities have accused the IPOB of instigating violence which has led to many deaths in the conflict-riddled region and stoked fears about the ability of Nigeria’s security forces to protect voters at the polls.
The election commission might not be able to deploy to some polling stations because of security concerns, said Festus Okoye, an official with Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission.
“The security agencies have promised that they have the capacity to secure our communities to make it possible for people to vote,” he said. ”(But) for people in zones that are still in conflict, there is absolutely nothing we can do.”
‘Dusseldorf patient’ 5th person cured of HIVA man referred to only as “the Dusseldorf patient” has become the fifth person confirmed to be cured of HIV.
Researchers said the 53-year-old German underwent successful treatment and has been off his HIV medication for four years without relapsing.
The patient received a stem cell cancer treatment, also referred to as a bone marrow transplant, for leukemia he developed alongside his HIV infection. The high-risk procedure — which he underwent in 2013 — essentially replaces a person’s immune system and ended up curing both diseases.
There are nearly 40 million people with HIV around the world. But about 1% of the world’s population has a genetic mutation that makes them resistant to HIV.
All of the previous cases where HIV was cured involved stem cell treatments from donors who had that genetic mutation.
The researchers noted, however, that the same treatment has previously been unsuccessful in other patients. Bone marrow transplants involve drugs that suppress the immune system and can increase the risk of infections, including graft-versus-host disease, where the transplanted cells attack the patient’s immune system, according to DW.
