Kentucky attorney general gets Taylor ballistics report
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky’s attorney general has received a long-awaited FBI ballistics report in the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor in March.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron tweeted Sunday that there is additional analysis needed now that the report is in his hands, and there would be no announcement on the investigation this week.
“We continue to work diligently to follow the facts and complete the investigation,” Cameron tweeted.
St. Louis officer in critical condition
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A St. Louis police officer who was shot in the head while responding to a shooting on the city’s south side remained in critical condition Sunday, police said.
A second officer who was shot in the leg was treated and released after the shooting around 6 p.m. Saturday in the South Grand neighborhood near Tower Grove Park, St. Louis Police Department spokeswoman Officer Michelle Woodling said.
A 43-year-old suspect was taken into custody Sunday morning, Woodling said.
U.S. halts deportation of Mancuso to Italy
MIAMI — The Trump administration has blocked the scheduled removal of a former Colombian paramilitary boss to Italy and now intends to deport him to his South American homeland, where he’s been found responsible for hundreds of war crimes.
Salvatore Mancuso received notification of the surprise reversal on Sunday, according to two people familiar with the matter who discussed the proceedings on condition of anonymity.
5 wounded at block party in Kentucky
MADISONVILLE, Ky. — Five people, including a teenager, were hospitalized for gunshot wounds they suffered during a block party Sunday in Kentucky, authorities said.
Two people had fired gunshots during the gathering where nearly 100 people were in attendance early Sunday morning in Madisonville. It was not clear who fired the gunshots, police said.
United Airlines ending ticket-change fee
United Airlines says it listened to customers and is dropping an unpopular $200 fee for most people who change a ticket for travel within the United States.
United’s move will put pressure on American Airlines and Delta Air Lines to drop their change fees, also $200 on domestic travel.
United said that it eliminated change fees for people who buy a standard or premium economy ticket for U.S. travel.
Authorities: Gunman killed mother, sister
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. — A 43-year-old gunman fatally shot his mother and sister at an apartment in suburban Detroit and fired at police officers from a second-floor balcony before he was shot and killed, state police said Sunday.
Police said in a tweet that they were trying to determine a motive in the Saturday shooting.
4 wounded at bar in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four people were shot and injured Sunday at a nightclub in Kansas City, where a mass shooting occurred in January, police said.
Kansas City Police spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said the latest shooting at the 9ine Ultra Lounge was reported around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. All four victims remained stable in critical condition Sunday afternoon.
Plane crash kills 3
BRYAN, Texas — Three people were killed and a fourth critically injured when a plane crashed Sunday afternoon in Bryan, Texas, according to city spokesperson Kristen Waggener.
Federal investigators were being sent to the site at Coulter Field Airport, about 85 miles northwest of Houston.