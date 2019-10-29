Clashes in post-election dispute shut down much of Bolivia
LA PAZ, Bolivia — Backers and foes of Bolivian President Evo Morales are blocking streets and highways in a dispute over official election results that show the leftist leader winning reelection without a runoff.
Anti-Morales protesters have shut down the eastern city of Santa Cruz for a sixth day, Pro- and anti-Morales demonstrators have clashed in the capital of La Paz, where schools and many businesses were closed and public transport frozen.
Mexico City investigates 42 skulls in drug lair
MEXICO CITY — Mexico City authorities are running DNA tests to determine the identity and origin of 42 human skulls found at an altar in a drug gang hideout.
Mexico City prosecutors said Monday that another 40 jaw bones found in the pile around the altar do not appear to belong to the 42 complete skulls. In addition, 31 “long” bones, probably from arms or legs, were also found.