Putin pays tribute to Gorbachev, won’t attend official funeral ceremony
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin privately laid flowers at Mikhail Gorbachev’s coffin on Thursday, snubbing the weekend’s public funeral in a move reflecting the Kremlin’s uneasiness about Gorbachev’s legacy.
Just before departing for a working trip to Russia’s western-most Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad, Putin visited a Moscow hospital where Gorbachev’s body was being kept before Saturday’s funeral.
Russian state television showed Putin walking to Gorbachev’s open casket and putting a bouquet of red roses next to it. He stood in silence for a few moments, bowed his head, touched the coffin, crossed himself and walked away. The Kremlin stopped short of declaring a state funeral.
Waterborne diseases plague Pakistan in wake of widespread flooding
ISLAMABAD — Pakistani health officials on Thursday reported an outbreak of waterborne diseases in areas hit by recent record-breaking flooding, as authorities stepped up efforts to ensure the provision of clean drinking water to hundreds of thousands of people who lost their homes in the disaster.
Diarrhea, skin diseases and eye infections are spreading at relief camps set up by the government across the country. Over 90,000 diarrhea cases were reported from one of the worst-hit provinces, Sindh, in the past 24 hours.
Fires hit 5-year high in Amazon rainforest
MANAUS, Brazil — More fires burned in the Brazilian Amazon rainforest this August than in any month in nearly five years, thanks to a surge in illegal deforestation.
Satellite sensors detected 33,116 fires according to Brazil’s national space institute. The dry season months of August and September are usually worst for both deforestation and fire.
It was also the worst August for fire in 12 years. That includes August of 2019, when images of the burning rainforest shocked the world and drew criticism from European leaders.
Fire in the Amazon is almost always deliberately set, primarily to improve cattle pasture or burn recently-felled trees once they are dry.
China locks down 21 million in Chengdu
BEIJING — Chinese authorities have locked down Chengdu, a southwestern city of 21 million people, following a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Residents have been ordered to stay home, and about 70% of the flights have been suspended to and from the city, which is a major transit hub in Sichuan province and a governmental and economic center.
Under the rules, just one member of each family who can show a negative virus test within the past 24 hours is allowed out per day to buy necessities.
Taiwan shoots down drone over island
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwan’s military said it shot down a drone hovering over one of its island outposts just off the Chinese coast on Thursday amid a spike in tensions with Beijing.
The Kinmen Defense Command said the drone entered restricted airspace over Shiyu island just after noon. Flares and warning shots were fired but the drone maintained its position and was shot down, it said in a statement.
It described the drone as being for “civilian use,” but did not say if it had been recovered or what weapon was used to bring it down.
