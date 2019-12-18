FISA court rebukes FBI over errors in Russia probe
WASHINGTON — The chief judge of a secretive surveillance court said Tuesday that the FBI provided “unsupported” information when it applied to eavesdrop on a former Trump campaign adviser and directed the bureau to report back by next month on what steps it was taking to fix the problems.
The four-page order from Judge Rosemary Collyer followed a harshly critical Justice Department inspector general report that said the FBI had withheld key information when it submitted four applications in 2016 and 2017 to monitor the communications of Carter Page.
The order is a rare public statement from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, which operates mostly in secret as it receives applications from the FBI and Justice Department to eavesdrop on American soil on people it suspects of being agents of a foreign power. The directive could prompt fundamental changes in the FBI’s use of a powerful surveillance tool that supporters see as vital to thwarting terrorism and espionage but that detractors say is vulnerable to abuse.
3 dead in Montana casino shooting, suspect killed by police
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — An overnight shooting Tuesday at a Montana casino left three people dead and another person injured, and the suspect was later tracked down and killed by police, officials said.
The shooting happened about 2 a.m. at the Emerald City Casino in Great Falls, along one of the city’s main commercial strips, according to a statement from the Great Falls Police Department.
Police found the bodies of three victims inside the casino when they arrived. A fourth person with a gunshot wound showed up at Benefis hospital for treatment, authorities said.
The suspect was found by officers in a residential neighborhood about a mile away. The suspect was fatally shot by officers at about 5:45 a.m.
Van crashes into crowded store near Seattle, injuring 11
BURIEN, Wash. — A man driving a van apparently being used as a getaway vehicle crashed into a crowded store near Seattle, injuring 11 people, including a 2-year-old child who was in critical condition, police said.
The driver of the van tried to take off at a high speed after a woman, who had apparently shoplifted inside the Ross Dress for Less store in the suburb of Burien, then got into the van Monday night, said Sgt. Ryan Abbott of the King County Sheriff’s Office.
The van first hit an unoccupied car in front of the store and then crashed through the store’s windows. The vehicle hit a stroller with a 2-year-old boy in it and several other people. The boy, his 41-year-old grandfather and a man in his 30s were critically injured and taken to Harborview Medical Center, according to the sheriff’s office.
Tornadoes leave 4 dead, several injured in Southwest
ALEXANDRIA, La. — A swarm of tornadoes and other storms that left a trail of destruction across the Southeast killed four people, injured at least a dozen more and left victims to bundle up against the cold as they picked through pieces of their homes on Tuesday.
The death toll rose to four after heavy overnight rains caused flooding in Greenup County, Ky. Water rescue crews were called in about 8 a.m. Tuesday to aid two people, and at least one of them died, Kentucky State Police Trooper Bobby King said. He said crews were still trying to rescue another person.
National Weather Service teams confirmed at least 18 tornado paths: nine in Mississippi, six in Alabama and three in Louisiana. The number could rise since teams were still surveying damage.
Emails: NAACP head chided women who made harassment claimRALEIGH, N.C. — The NAACP’s national president chastised women who recently went public with a sexual harassment claim and he was reluctant to swiftly deal with the accusations against a former North Carolina officer, according to emails and recordings obtained by The Associated Press.
The emails also indicate that he knew about the complaint two years before he says he did.
NAACP President Derrick Johnson spoke in October at the state convention of the North Carolina conference, which was roiling because less than two weeks earlier, a former employee had held a news conference where she accused her supervisor of sexual harassment. With no news reporters present, he urged members not to further air the accusations in public, according to recordings provided to The Associated Press by a person who sought anonymity for fear of retribution.
Two people who attended the meeting confirmed Johnson’s statements. The emails were provided by a person who also sought anonymity because of fear of retribution.
Puerto Rico to approve cockfighting, defying federal ban
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico will defy the U.S. government and approve a law to keep cockfighting alive in a bid to protect a 400-year-old tradition practiced across the island despite a federal ban that goes into effect this week, officials told The Associated Press on Tuesday night.
The move brought cautious rejoicing in the cockfighting business despite concerns that the U.S. territory is trying to override a federal law that President Donald Trump signed a year ago.