News in your town

National news in brief

World news in brief

Pope removes shroud of secrecy from clergy sex abuse cases

Pakistan sentences former dictator to death in treason case

Paid parental leave for fed workers could spur wider changes

Court sides with Colorado supermax prison in censorship case

Wisconsin governor: No tax credits for new Foxconn plant

3 dead as suspected twisters, other storms batter the South

McConnell: No new impeachment witnesses for Trump's trial

Inmate's suicide shows need for reforms, advocates say

Banker, New York City savior Felix Rohatyn dies at 91

3rd night of clashes as Lebanon puts off talks on new PM

China's Xi: Hong Kong had its 'grimmest' year since handover

WWII allies, Germany mark 75 yrs since Battle of the Bulge

How long is the sermon? Study ranks Christian churches