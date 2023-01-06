WASHINGTON — U.S. health officials on Friday approved a closely watched Alzheimer's drug that modestly slows the brain-robbing disease, albeit with potential safety risks that patients and their doctors will have to carefully weigh.

The drug, Leqembi, is the first that's been convincingly shown to slow the decline in memory and thinking that defines Alzheimer's by targeting the disease's underlying biology. The Food and Drug Administration approved it for patients with Alzheimer's, specifically those with mild or early-stage disease.

