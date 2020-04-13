Alaska plane crash injures 4 people
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A plane crash in Alaska injured four people, but the National Transportation Safety Board delayed normal investigation procedures over concerns about the coronavirus, officials said.
A couple and two adult sons were the only people on the airplane and they were transported to a hospital following the crash in the Fire Lake area north of Eagle River around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities said.
Average price of gas falls in U.S.
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell 14 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.01 per gallon.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas prices have dropped 52 cents over the past seven weeks.
The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.22 per gallon in Honolulu.
The lowest average is $1.42 in Tulsa, Okla.
The average price of diesel is $2.69, down 7 cents.
6 shot at party in California
Six people were shot at about 12:05 a.m. Sunday at a party attended by dozens of people at a Bakersfield, Calif., apartment complex, authorities said.
Paramedics took the victims to a local hospital, where they were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said. The suspects remained at large.
The party occurred despite the county’s ban on all public and private gatherings amid the coronavirus outbreak.