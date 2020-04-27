Lightning kills at least 10 in India
PATNA, India — Lightning killed at least 10 villagers during thunderstorms and heavy rain in eastern India on Sunday, a government official said.
Pratay Amrit, a Bihar state disaster management official, said nine others suffered injuries after lightning struck them in Khalpura, a village in Bihar state’s Saran district.
Israeli leader expects U.S. support of plan
JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said he was “confident” he will be able to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank this summer, with support from the U.S.
Speaking to an online gathering of evangelical Christian supporters of Israel, Netanyahu said President Donald Trump’s Mideast plan envisions turning over Israel’s dozens of settlements, as well as the strategic Jordan Valley, to Israeli control.
“A couple of months from now, I’m confident that that pledge will be honored, that we will be able to celebrate another historic moment in the history of Zionism,” Netanyahu said.
JERUSALEM — Israel’s Supreme Court on Sunday ordered the Shin Bet security agency to halt its use of phone-surveillance technology in the battle against the coronavirus, unless parliament begins legislating guidelines for the controversial practice.
In its decision, the court said parliament must begin the legislative process by Thursday.
The ruling came hours after Israel’s embattled health minister said he would step down following a public uproar over his handling of the crisis and his own COVID-19 infection.
Turkish troops kill 2 protesters in Syria
BEIRUT — Turkish troops fired tear gas and live bullets at protesters blocking a major highway in northwest Syria early Sunday, killing two people and wounding others, opposition activists said.
The protesters have been blocking part of the highway near the government-held village of Nairab in Idlib province for weeks to prevent joint Turkish-Russian patrols.
There was no immediate comment from the Turkish military.
KATHMANDU, Nepal — Rescuers on Sunday recovered the bodies of two South Korean trekkers who had been missing since an avalanche in January buried them in Nepal’s mountains, an official said.
The body of one of their Nepali guides was found Friday.