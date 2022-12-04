NEW YORK — "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" kept the box-office crown for the fourth straight weekend, and the comic holiday thriller "Violent Night" debuted with $13.3 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. But the biggest talking point on the weekend was a movie conspicuously absent from theaters.

Had Netflix kept Rian Johnson's whodunit sequel "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" in theaters, it would have been one of the weekend's top draws. Last weekend, the streamer — in its first such pact with North America's top chains — released "Glass Onion" in about 600 theaters. While significantly less than the 4,000-plus theaters most big movies open in, the Netflix film reportedly grossed about $15 million — an enviable total for a medium scaled release.

