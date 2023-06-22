Biden admin moves to restore endangered species protections
BILLINGS, Mont. — The Biden administration proposed bringing back rules to protect imperiled plants and animals on Wednesday as officials moved to reverse changes under former President Donald Trump that weakened the Endangered Species Act.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said it would reinstate a decades-old regulation that mandates blanket protections for species newly classified as threatened.
Officials also would no longer consider economic impacts when deciding if animals and plants need protection. And the rules make it easier to designate areas as critical for a species’ survival, even if it is no longer found in those locations.
IRS reduces tax return backlog by 80%
WASHINGTON — The IRS has processed tens of millions of tax returns faster this year compared with past years while getting through to customer service on the phone is slowly improving, according to a report to Congress released Wednesday.
The latest update on the IRS from National Taxpayer Advocate Erin M. Collins said the agency cut its backlog of unprocessed paper tax returns by 80%, from 13.3 million returns at the end of the 2022 filing season to 2.6 million at the end of the 2023 filing season. And now 35% of calls are answered, compared with 11% before.
Search for ship’s crew member reported overboard suspended
LOS ANGELES — Searchers were unable to find a crew member who fell off a cargo ship in the ocean off Southern California, the Coast Guard said.
The search lasted nearly 15 hours before it was suspended Tuesday evening, the Coast Guard said in a statement.
A bulk cargo carrier reported the sailor overboard around 5 a.m. about 14 miles southwest of Point Conception, the Coast Guard said.
Swedish appeals court ups surgeon’s sentence for ‘harm’ STOCKHOLM — A Swedish appeals court on Wednesday increased a prison sentence for an Italian surgeon over experimental stem cell windpipe transplants on three patients who died.
Dr. Paolo Macchiarini made headlines in 2011 for carrying out the world’s first stem cell windpipe transplants at Sweden’s leading hospital and had been sentenced to no prison time by a lower court.
But the Svea Court of Appeal concluded that there were no emergency situations among two of the three patients who later died, while the procedure on the third could not be justified. The appeals court sentenced the Italian scientist to 2 1/2 years in jail for causing the death of three people between 2011 and 2014.
Andrew Tate appears in court
BUCHAREST, Romania — Andrew Tate, a social media personality known for expressing misogynistic views online, appeared Wednesday in a court in Romania, where prosecutors have charged him with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women.
The former professional kickboxer and his brother, Tristan, who also was charged, arrived at the court in Bucharest, Romania’s capital, flanked by six bodyguards. Tate, 36, has denied wrongdoing and said in a brief statement that he was being “unfairly attacked.”
Prosecutors also have filed charges against two Romanian women in the case. Romania’s anti-organized crime agency alleges the four defendants formed a criminal group in 2021 “in order to commit the crime of human trafficking.”