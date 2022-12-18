Boy’s body found buried under floor of house in Arkansas; mother, man arrested
MORO, Ark. — The body of a 6-year-old boy was found buried under the floor of a house in eastern Arkansas and his mother and a man were arrested for his death, state police said Saturday.
A police news release said the boy’s body was found Friday at the home in Moro, about 75 miles east of Little Rock, by Lee County deputies, who called for state police assistance.
A 6-year-old girl was also found inside the home with what police said were believed to be burns on her scalp. She was hospitalized and in stable condition.
Police said the boy might have been dead up to three months and his mother, Ashely Roland, 28, and Nathan Bridges, 33, were arrested in connection with both his death and the girl’s injuries.
Famed Los Angeles mountain lion euthanized
LOS ANGELES — P-22, the celebrated mountain lion that took up residence in the middle of Los Angeles and became a symbol of urban pressures on wildlife, was euthanized Saturday after dangerous changes in his behavior led to examinations that revealed worsening health and injuries likely caused by a car.
Officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said the decision to euthanize the beloved big cat was made after veterinarians determined it had a skull fracture and chronic illnesses, including a skin infection and diseases of the kidneys and liver.
“His prognosis was deemed poor,” said the agency’s director, Chuck Bonham, who fought back tears during a news conference announcing the cougar’s death. “This really hurts ... it’s been an incredibly difficult several days.”
The animal became the face of the campaign to build a wildlife crossing over a Los Angeles-area freeway to give mountain lions, bobcats, coyotes, deer and other animals a safe path between the nearby Santa Monica Mountains and wildlands to the north.
Seth Riley, wildlife branch chief with the National Park Service, called P-22 “an ambassador for his species,” with the bridge a symbol of his lasting legacy.
1 person killed, 10 others hurt in Georgia crash
ATLANTA — One person was killed and 10 others were injured Saturday morning in an Atlanta-area crash, police said.
Authorities began working through the wreckage along Tara Boulevard at Old Dixie Road in Clayton County at about 9:30 a.m. According to authorities, four vehicles were involved, some of which caught on fire.
The name of the person killed was not released. The others were seriously injured, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.