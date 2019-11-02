Loughlin to fight new charges in bribery case
BOSTON — “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband are contesting the latest charges against them in the college admissions scandal.
Lawyers for Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli filed court documents Friday saying the couple plans to plead not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. The couple also waived their right to appear at a Nov. 20 arraignment.
More monitoring sought after pipeline leak
BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum appealed to Keystone pipeline owner TC Energy to review its inspection and monitoring of the line after it leaked an estimated 383,000 gallons in the northeastern part of the state.
Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki said the Republican governor spoke Thursday night to officials at the Calgary, Alberta-based company formerly known as TransCanada.
The conversation came two days after the company shut down the pipeline after the leak was discovered and affected about 22,500 square feet of land near Edinburg, in Walsh County.
Burgum said in a statement he “received assurance” from the company that the spill would be cleaned up “as thoroughly and quickly as possible.”
North Dakota regulators said some wetlands were affected, but not any sources of drinking water.State Environmental Quality Chief Dave Glatt said the pipeline remained closed Friday and the cause of the spill was still unknown.
About 4,200 gallons of crude oil has been recovered from the spill, Glatt said. He said workers were expected to dig up a portion of the underground pipeline within the next few days to inspect it.
“The company has the spill contained and nothing is moving off site,” Glatt said.
Crude began flowing through the $5.2 billion pipeline in 2011. It’s designed to carry crude oil across Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and through North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri on the way to refineries in Patoka, Illinois and Cushing, Oklahoma.
It can handle about 23 million gallons daily.
The pipeline spill and shutdown come as the company seeks to build the $8 billion Keystone XL pipeline that would carry tar sands oil from Alberta, Canada, to refineries in Texas. The proposed Keystone XL pipeline has drawn opposition from people who fear it will harm the environment.
President Donald Trump issued a federal permit for the expansion project in 2017, after it had been rejected by the Obama administration.
Together, the massive Keystone and Keystone XL network would be about five times the length of the trans-Alaska oil pipeline.
Greta Thunberg joins LA protest of oil drilling
LOS ANGELES — Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish girl who accused international leaders of standing idly by as global warming threatens to destroy the planet in a speech shared around the world is joining young activists in Los Angeles for a protest aimed at getting California out of the oil-drilling business.
Thunberg is the scheduled keynote speaker at Friday’s downtown rally organized by Youth Climate Strike Los Angeles as part of an effort to have the state put more restrictions on oil extraction, especially in densely populated urban neighborhoods like those dotting Los Angeles and surrounding cities.
“Our goal is to shut down oil wells that are around communities where people are suffering,” said 17-year-old Kailynn Cruz, lead organizer of the protest that plans a march from City Hall to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Los Angeles office. Protesters want California, one of the nation’s largest oil-producing states, to eventually end petroleum extraction.
After members of her group saw Thunberg lead thousands in a global-warming protest last month in New York they decided to invite her to Los Angeles.
The teen, who arrived in New York from her native Sweden in a zero-emissions sailboat, eviscerated world leaders in a passionate speech at the United Nations on Sept. 23, accusing them of taking away her childhood and endangering her future by making promises to attack global warming but not doing so.
“For more than 30 years, the science has been crystal clear,” she said, citing global-warming statistics. “How dare you continue to look away and come here saying that you’re doing enough when the politics and solutions needed are still nowhere in sight.”
Earlier this week she refused a Nordic Council Environment Prize and the $52,000 that comes with it, saying now is the time for action, not awarding of prizes.
Cruz, who said she watched Thunberg’s speech, added she became an activist last year after her environmental science teacher told his students pretty much the same thing Thunberg had learned.
“He was teaching environmental design, telling us our Earth is dying and no one was really paying attention,” the college freshman said. “And that night he sent us a climate report, and I was reading and reading and I saw that what was going on was actually what our teacher was saying. That our planet was dying.”