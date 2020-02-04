Woman whose baby died in prison toilet gets $1M from S.C.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former inmate whose newborn died in a prison toilet in South Carolina will receive more than $1 million from the state and two medical companies.
Sinetra Johnson will get $750,000 from the state Department of Corrections and $200,000 each from Medustrial and MedFirst which provide health care in prisons, according to a court order obtained by The State newspaper.
Johnson found out she was pregnant two days before she was sentenced to more than two years in prison for violating her parole in 2012, the newspaper reported in a previous story.
Johnson went into labor 26 weeks into her pregnancy at Camille Griffin Graham Correctional Institution where inmates with specialized medical needs are kept, according to her lawsuit.
Medical personnel never examined her fully and several hours later, she delivered her twin daughter into the prison toilet, the lawsuit said. The baby died.
Guards still didn’t come to help, and fellow inmates took Johnson in a wheelchair to the medical station, where she delivered her second child, a healthy son.
An autopsy determined Johnson’s daughter could have survived with immediate help.
The Corrections Department did not admit any fault. The agency also did not comment on the settlement.
2 dead in shooting at residence hall
COMMERCE, Texas — Two people were killed and a third person was wounded in a shooting Monday at a dormitory at a university in Texas, police said.
Students and employees were told to shelter in place as a precaution after the shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce. The university said there were three gunshot victims at its Pride Rock residence hall, and two people were confirmed dead.
The third person was taken to a hospital. Classes were canceled for the day.
Commerce is about 65 miles northeast of Dallas.
Larry Cooper III, a freshman who lives in the Pride Rock residence hall, told the Dallas Morning News that he left his room Monday just before the shelter-in-place was announced. He said he was waiting in a friend’s room on the first floor of the residence hall.
“There’s police blocking the doorways, but other than that we’re all just kind of sitting in and waiting on the news to happen,” Cooper said.
Last October, two people were killed and a dozen others injured in an off-campus shooting at a homecoming and Halloween party involving Texas A&M-Commerce students.
Sperm whale dies after beaching itself
PALM BEACH, Fla. — A newborn sperm whale found beached in Palm Beach on Monday morning has died, authorities said.
The whale came ashore near Via La Selva, which is about 1 mile north of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, Palm Beach police said in an email.
The Palm Beach Post reported the emaciated whale, which had no teeth, likely got separated from its mother.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the whale was approximately 13 feet and weighed about 1,500 pounds.It’s uncommon for sperm whales to beach themselves on the island, Friends of Palm Beach spokeswoman Diane Buhler told the newspaper.
Officials said equipment is being brought in to town so a necropsy can be done.
No additional details were immediately available.