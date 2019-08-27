15-year-old boy arrested in killing of teen siblings
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police say a 15-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal shooting of two teenage siblings.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the juvenile was arrested Monday afternoon. He is suspected in the killings of 16-year-old Nicholas Nelson and his 15-year-old sister, Ashlynn Nelson in an Indianapolis apartment on Friday.
Marion County prosecutors will review the case and make a charging decision. Under Indiana law, a judge must decide whether defendants under the age of 16 accused of murder are tried in adult or juvenile court.
Police officers who attended the scene of the shooting said a male fled when they arrived.
WXIN-TV reports that a vigil was held Sunday for the siblings, who were Lawrence North High School students.
Police: 3-year-old boy starved to death, brother survived
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — An Alabama couple who police said didn’t believe in doctors could face life in prison if convicted of aggravated child abuse in the starvation death of their 3-year-old boy.
News outlets report Ashley Elizabeth Catron and Frederick Anthony Frink were denied bond Thursday. Huntsville officers testified that the couple’s boys were severely malnourished. Prosecutor Tim Douthit said Hendrix Frink died of starvation weighing just 13 pounds. He told the court his 4-year-old brother survived, barely, weighing 15 pounds.Investigator Julian Johnson says the home smelled of urine and the boys’ cribs were soiled by blood and feces. Police say they told authorities they tried to nourish the children with PediaSure.
The couple has filed for bankruptcy over tens of thousands of dollars in medical bills.
7 escape injury in fiery plane crash at airport
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Seven people escaped unhurt when a large transport plane they were on crash-landed and caught fire at Southern California’s Santa Barbara Airport, authorities said.
The Lockheed C-130 experienced hydraulic problems shortly after departing an airport in nearby Santa Maria on Sunday night, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The crew declared an emergency and diverted to Santa Barbara, where it landed on its belly and skidded along a runway, the FAA said.
Firefighters sprayed the aircraft with foam to douse the flames sparked in the crash. Everybody on board walked away without injuries, officials said.
The plane was on its way to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in Arizona, officials said.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.
Flights were canceled or delayed Monday morning as officials figured out how to remove the large aircraft, which remained on the runway with one wing touching the ground. Normal airport service was expected to resume around midday, officials said.
An online registry shows the plane belongs to International Air Response based in Mesa, Arizona. The company uses planes to fight fires and do aerial filming for movies and TV, according to its website. Company officials didn’t immediately return a phone message and email seeking comment.
In Northern California last week, all 10 people aboard a small jet escaped injury after the aircraft went off a runway and burst into flames.
Ex-sheriff Arpaio running to try to get job back
PHOENIX — Nearly three years after he was voted out of office, the former metro Phoenix sheriff pardoned by President Donald Trump on a conviction related to rounding up immigrants in the country illegally is going after his old job.
Republican Joe Arpaio announced his 2020 campaign for Maricopa County sheriff Sunday on the anniversary of his pardon in 2017 from Trump on the misdemeanor contempt of court conviction for disobeying an order to stop the immigration patrols.Arpaio, 87, spent 24 years as sheriff. In a statement, he pledged to enforce laws associated with the U.S.-Mexico border crimes and laws dealing with migrants coming into the country illegally. He also wants to reopen the outdoor tent jail complex he started that was closed by his successor, Democrat Paul Penzone.Arpaio lost to Penzone in 2016. After the six-term sheriff’s defeat, he was convicted for his acknowledged disobedience of a judge’s 2011 order that barred his traffic patrols targeting immigrants. Arpaio was accused of prolonging the patrols for 17 months to boost his successful 2012 re-election campaign.
The pardon spared Arpaio — an early supporter of Trump’s presidential campaign — a possible jail sentence.
Court arguments in his appeal of a ruling that refused to erase his criminal record after he was pardoned are scheduled to take place in October.
The judge who refused to expunge the conviction has said pardons don’t erase convictions or the facts of cases and that Arpaio’s clemency only mooted his possible punishments.
A special prosecutor has said Arpaio relinquished his right to appeal his conviction when he accepted the pardon.
Arpaio has called himself “America’s toughest sheriff” and has previously floated the possibility of a run for office only to decide not to in the end. The only exception was his run last year for the Senate.
Arpaio was among three candidates in the Republican primary election and came in last place.