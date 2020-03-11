Judge OKs $34 million settlement between diocese, nearly 100 people
NEW ULM, Minn. — A bankruptcy judge on Tuesday approved a $34 million settlement between the Diocese of New Ulm in Minnesota and nearly 100 people who say they were sexually abused by priests and others.
Bishop John LeVoir apologized to sexual abuse survivors during the hearing, where U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Kressel gave final approval to the settlement. Several survivors of clergy sexual abuse testified tearfully at the hearing.
The diocese serving Catholics in southern and west-central Minnesota also agreed to implement 17 child protection protocols.
Oregon governor issues executive order to fight climate change
SALEM, Ore. — In an end run around Republican legislators, Oregon’s Democratic governor ordered the state on Tuesday to lower greenhouse gas emissions, directing a state agency to set and enforce caps on pollution from industry and transportation fuels.
Gov. Kate Brown’s sweeping executive order, one of the boldest in the nation, aims to reduce carbon emissions to at least 45% below 1990 levels by 2035 and 80% from 1990 levels by 2050. The order more than doubles the goal of a clean fuels program, marking the most ambitious target in the country, Brown said.
Lawmakers prepare to extend surveillance authorities
WASHINGTON — House lawmakers prepared to extend surveillance authorities that expire this month, releasing legislation that could represent a rare bipartisan agreement after members of both parties said they wanted to ensure the tools preserved civil liberties.
House Democrats posted the text of a bill online, readying the legislation for a floor vote today before lawmakers leave Washington at the end of the week. The current provisions expire Sunday.
It was not clear if the Senate would support the bill.
Man found guilty in stabbing death
OAKLAND, Calif. — A San Francisco area man with a history of violence and mental illness is guilty of the random stabbing death of an 18-year-old woman at a commuter train platform two years ago, a killing with racial undertones that prompted rallies and vigils.
An Alameda County jury announced Tuesday it found John Lee Cowell, 29, guilty of murdering Nia Wilson at the MacArthur BART station in Oakland as she was returning home from a family gathering with her two sisters. Jurors also found Cowell guilty of attempted murder in the stabbing of Wilson’s sister, who survived severe injuries to her neck.
Defense lawyer: Durst will testify
LOS ANGELES — Robert Durst’s defense lawyer said Tuesday that the multimillionaire real estate heir found the body of the friend he is charged with killing, and told jurors that Durst will testify at his trial.
It was the first time defense attorneys have publicly said Durst discovered the body of Susan Berman, his best friend who was fatally shot in her home is 2000, and the first time they have even conceded that he was in the Los Angeles area at the time.
Witness testimony at the trial begins today.
First lady: Teach positive ways
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Melania Trump urged parents and teachers Tuesday to teach children how to interact in positive ways and also to prepare them for the negativity that comes with living in a digital age, calling them the “front line” against irresponsible behavior online.
The first lady focused on cyberbullying in remarks to the National PTA Legislative Conference. In her remarks, Melania Trump said the internet can be a “tool for good” by helping people share important life updates and stay informed but can be “destructive and dangerous,” even deadly, when misused.
St. Paul teachers go on strike
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Teachers at St. Paul Public Schools went on strike Tuesday after last-minute efforts to reach a contract agreement failed.
Union members hoisted strike signs and picketed outside the city’s public schools.