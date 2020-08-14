Mexico extends closure of U.S. border for 1 more month
MEXICO CITY — Mexico plans to extend the closure of its shared border with the United States for another month to non-essential travel, Mexico Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Thursday.
The current agreement runs through Aug. 21, but Ebrard said it does not make sense to reopen the border at this time.
“We already told the United States that we’re of the idea that it’s extended because of what we have along the strip on their side,” Ebrard said, referring to a surge in cases in the southwestern United States.
The travel restriction at the shared land border was first announced March 18 and has been renewed monthly. It has included the U.S.-Canada border as well.
Justice Department seizes cryptocurrency used by militants
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department said Thursday that it has seized millions of dollars from cryptocurrency accounts that militant groups, including al-Qaida and the Islamic State, used to finance their organizations and violent plots.
Law enforcement officials said the groups used the accounts to solicit donations, including through a scam that sought to raise money from the sale of fraudulent personal protective equipment for the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials described it as the largest-ever seizure of virtual currency funds related to terrorism. It’s also part of a broader Justice Department goal of dismantling financial networks for extremist organizations, including those designated as foreign terror groups.
Defense seeks leniency for former soldier in overthrow plot
BELLE PLAINE, Kan. — A former Army infantry soldier described by prosecutors as a Satanist who hoped to overthrow the U.S. government endured a lifetime of victimization, isolation and trauma that led him to become involved with online extremist groups, his defense attorney argued Thursday in a motion seeking lenient punishment.
Jarrett William Smith, a private first class stationed at Fort Riley, Kan., and previously at Fort Bliss, Texas, was discharged from the military after the 24-year-old admitted in February that he provided information about explosives in September to an FBI undercover agent.
Smith faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine following his guilty pleas to two counts of distributing information related to explosives.
Federal public defender Rich Federico urged the court to impose 15 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release.
Federico recounted the near-daily barrage of bullying endured by his client who was born with fiery red hair and a cleft lip and palate.
Connecticut man sentenced in ‘sex dungeon’ case
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A Connecticut man who federal and state authorities say sexually abused a girl under 12 years old and sought another underage victim for “slave training” in his “sex dungeon” was sentenced Thursday to nearly 29 years in prison.
Simon Hessler, 48, of Ellington, agreed to a plea deal that resolved state and federal charges and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stefan Underhill in Bridgeport. He pleaded guilty in December to sexual assault, child pornography and several other crimes.
Investigators said Hessler, who owned a Manchester hotel, created the “sex dungeon” in his Vernon office, where they found a USB drive that contained thousands of child pornography images. They said they also discovered that he had sexually abused a girl under 12 and used a cell phone to produce images of the abuse.
Prosecutors said Hessler also agreed to pay another man, whom he didn’t know was an undercover state police detective, $500 to produce a 12-year-old girl for two days of “slave training” and “limitless sex” — a plot that wasn’t carried out and resulted in his arrest in 2018.
Texas couple charged after infant son found in tar bucket
MCKINNEY, Texas — A Texas couple have been charged with evidence tampering and abuse of a corpse after authorities found their infant son dead in a bucket of tar.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Donna and Roland Grabowski late Saturday in the Dallas suburb of McKinney. A Collin County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said in a Thursday statement that they had refused to cooperate with investigators looking into a report of the 1-week-old boy’s death.
After their arrest, deputies searched the couple’s home in Princeton, a small city about 40 miles northeast of downtown Dallas. In a shed behind the house they found a bucket of tar, with Micah Grabowski’s tiny form submerged in it, Capt. Nick Bristow said.
Funeral director faces charges after decomposing bodies found
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Pennsylvania funeral director whose license was suspended amid allegations of mishandling bodies and lying on death certificates is now facing criminal charges.
Andrew T. Scheid, 49, was charged Thursday with four felony counts of tampering with public records and four misdemeanor counts of abuse of a corpse.
Scheid’s license was suspended earlier this year, shortly after four decomposing bodies were found at the funeral home in Manor. Scheid also falsified records about when remains were embalmed or cremated, authorities say.