Nielsen: at least 23.2 million watched Chauvin verdict
NEW YORK — At least 23.2 million Americans watched on television this week as former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.
The Nielsen company’s estimate came from viewership figures on 11 different networks that carried Tuesday’s verdict live. The actual audience was likely higher, since Nielsen’s count did not include ESPN, which also carried the verdict.
Word spread that the verdict was coming some 90 minutes before it was delivered, giving time for an audience to gather.
CNN, with an estimated 4.03 million viewers, had the biggest audience, according to Nielsen. ABC, Fox News Channel, MSNBC, NBC and CBS all had at least 3 million people watching.
Failed NYC subway suicide bomber gets life in prison
NEW YORK — A judge sentenced a Bangladeshi immigrant to life in prison Thursday, saying he plotted to carry out a “barbaric and heinous” plot to kill as many people as he could with a suicide bombing attack in New York City’s subway beneath Times Square in 2017.
Akayed Ullah, 31, was sentenced in Manhattan federal court by Judge Richard J. Sullivan, who said Ullah had carried out “about as serious a crime as there is,” though he largely failed when the bomb attached to his chest barely exploded, burning him severely but largely sparing those around him from severe injuries.
“A life sentence is appropriate,” Sullivan said. “It was a truly barbaric and heinous crime.”
The judge told the would-be suicide bomber that life in prison was “less draconian than the sentence you were going to impose on yourself.”
Man pleads guilty in fatal shootings of 8
A man pleaded guilty Thursday in the murders of his child’s mother and seven members of her family in 2016 — a grisly crime that spread terror across their rural Ohio community and stirred rumors of drug dealers and hit men before authorities concluded it stemmed from a custody dispute.
On the fifth anniversary of the slayings, Edward “Jake” Wagner pleaded guilty to 23 counts in southern Ohio’s Pike County in a deal with prosecutors that spares him from being sentenced to death. He agreed to cooperate in the cases against his parents and brother, who are also charged in the Rhoden family slayings of seven adults and a teenage boy.
Wagner admitted he was personally responsible for five of the deaths, special prosecutor Angela Canepa said. He gave prosecutors a full account of what happened that morning.