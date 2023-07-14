LOS ANGELES — After a historically wet winter and a cloudy spring, California’s summer was in full swing Thursday as a heat wave that’s been scorching much of the U.S. Southwest brings triple-digit temperatures and an increased risk of wildfires.
Blistering conditions will build today and throughout the weekend in the central and southern parts of the state, where many residents should prepare for the hottest weather of the year, the National Weather Service warned.
Midday highs were mostly expected to be above 100 degrees, and desert areas could reach 120, forecasters said. Little relief was expected overnight, when temperatures could remain in the 80s. Excessive heat warnings and watches were posted or set to take effect for much of the state through the weekend.
Across California, public libraries, senior centers and police department lobbies were being prepared to open as cooling centers while the heat worsened, especially in the desert areas where temperatures were expected to soar well past triple digits.
In the Southern California city of Palm Springs, John Summers, who is homeless, climbed through a dry riverbed Thursday to seek shade at a homeless encampment. The high was expected to near 110 degrees.
“I just use water,” Summers said. “You know, I basically just use water as much as I can. And hit shade. And you know the mall, wherever they’ll let you in.”
Palm Springs has just 20 indoor beds at its sole overnight shelter, leaving everyone else to tolerate the heat as best they can.
“It’s tough. I don’t know. I don’t know how anyone can do it, really,” said Roman Ruiz, the city’s homeless services coordinator. “I feel so bad, and yet there’s not much I can do.”
Across the U.S., more than 113 million people were under extreme heat advisories, watches and warnings, mostly in the Southwest, the National Weather Service reported Wednesday.
Forecasters said the long-duration heat wave is extremely dangerous, especially for older people, homeless residents and other vulnerable populations. The heat could persist into next week as a high pressure dome moves west from Texas.
In Las Vegas, regional health officials on Thursday launched a new database to report “heat-caused” and “heat-related” deaths in the city and surrounding Clark County from April to October.
The Southern Nevada Health District said seven people have died since April 11, and a total of 152 deaths last year were determined to be heat-related. The tally includes deaths due to heat exposure or hyperthermia and cases with those reasons listed as “significant factors” causing death, said district spokesperson Jennifer Sizemore.
Phoenix on Thursday hit 110 degrees for the 14th consecutive day, putting it on track for a possible new record next week. The longest measured stretch of 110 degree-plus temperatures for the city is 18 days, which was recorded in 1974.
The overnight low temperature at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Thursday morning was 95 degrees F, which means temperatures may not be dropping far enough to allow people to recover after dark.
While there are some 200 cooling and hydration centers operated at libraries, community centers, churches and other public spaces across metro Phoenix, most close anywhere between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., leaving people with few options for cooling at night.
That’s not the case in the tiny town of Galt outside California’s capital of Sacramento, where the police department planned to open its air-conditioned lobby to people from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. starting Friday and continuing until Monday.
“We want to make sure that anybody who does not have the ability to find appropriate shelter that they can have a place to go to keep themselves in a safe and cool environment,” said Lt. John Rocha.
The same lobby served as a warming center during California’s unusually wet, cold and snowy winter, demonstrating the weather whiplash the state has experienced this year.
Employers were reminded to adhere to regulations that require outdoor workers are given water, shade and regular breaks to cool off. The state will be performing spot checks at work sites to make sure the rules are being followed, said Jeff Killip with California’s Division of Occupational Safety & Health.