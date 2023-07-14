LOS ANGELES — After a historically wet winter and a cloudy spring, California’s summer was in full swing Thursday as a heat wave that’s been scorching much of the U.S. Southwest brings triple-digit temperatures and an increased risk of wildfires.

Blistering conditions will build today and throughout the weekend in the central and southern parts of the state, where many residents should prepare for the hottest weather of the year, the National Weather Service warned.

