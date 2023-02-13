The third installment in the “Magic Mike” series danced its way to the top of the box office charts over the weekend with a James Cameron double header, “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Titanic” (yes that “Titanic”), looming close behind.

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance “ earned a total of $8.2 million in its first weekend in North American theaters, according to studio estimates on Sunday. Cameron’s “Avatar” sequel brought in an additional $6.9 million while the 25th anniversary rerelease of “Titanic” took in $6.4 million from Friday to Sunday.

