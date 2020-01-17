FBI plans to notify states about local election breaches
WASHINGTON — The FBI, in a change of policy, is committing to inform state officials if local election systems have been breached, federal officials said Thursday.
In the past, the FBI would alert local governments about attacks on their electoral systems without automatically sharing that information with the state. That meant state officials, left in the dark, might be in a position of certifying the accuracy of election results without realizing there had been problems in individual counties. Alerting local governments about breaches, but not the states, was in keeping with FBI policy of protecting the privacy and identities of the actual hacking victim.
Now, though, the FBI will notify both counties victimized by breaches as well as the state’s chief election official — in most cases, the secretary of state. Under the new policy, that notification is to be done in person. The state will be notified either simultaneously or around the same time, officials said Thursday.
170 sickened at Yosemite; 2 cases of norovirus confirmed
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — Yosemite National Park is investigating about 170 reports of gastrointestinal illnesses and has confirmed two cases of norovirus, officials said Thursday.
The National Park Service began investigating after visitors and employees started reporting illnesses this month. Most cases occurred in early January.
Norovirus is highly contagious and can be spread through direct contact with an infected person, touching a contaminated surface or eating or drinking contaminated food. It can cause vomiting and diarrhea and its symptoms are especially severe for elderly people, young children and people with health issues.
Most of those who reported becoming sick in Yosemite had symptoms consistent with norovirus, although some might have had food poisoning or the flu, a park spokesman said.
The origin of the outbreak was unclear.
Woman pleads guilty to poisoning husband
YORK, S.C. — A South Carolina woman pleaded guilty to fatally poisoning her husband by putting eye drops into his water for days. She was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Lana Sue Clayton, 53, pleaded guilty Thursday to voluntary manslaughter and tampering with a food or drug, news outlets reported.
York County detectives said Lana Clayton admitted to giving her husband Steven Clayton drinks laced with Visine. She poisoned him with Visine for three days in July 2018 before the poison eventually caused his death, prosecutors said.
Lana Clayton said her husband was abusive and she didn’t mean to kill him.