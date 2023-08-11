Bezos buys home in Miami’s ‘billionaire bunker’
MIAMI — Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is buying an estate on an exclusive man-made barrier island in Miami known as “Billionaire Bunker,” where he will be neighbors with a growing list of celebrities including Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.
Bezos, 59, is paying $68 million for the three-bedroom, waterfront home, which sits on 2.8 acres, Fortune magazine and Bloomberg reported. The Amazon founder stepped down as CEO in 2021 to devote more time to philanthropy and other projects.
MTM Star International is listed on Miami-Dade property records as the previous owner of the home.
Bezos is not new to Miami. He graduated from Palmetto High School.
Dog finds injured woman in cornfield 2 days later
BRIGHTON, Mich. — A woman who was missing after being seriously injured in a car crash was finally discovered two days later by a police dog in a dense cornfield in southeastern Michigan, authorities said.
The 45-year-old woman, whose name wasn’t released, was involved in a crash Sunday in Livingston County’s Deerfield Township, 45 miles northwest of Detroit.
Her car was found but she was not at the vehicle. By Tuesday, two days later, the state police got involved. Troopers searched for nine hours among mature corn plants.
The woman initially was in critical condition at a hospital but was upgraded to stable.
Family wants full investigation of fatal boating accident
ROME — The family of a U.S. publishing executive killed in a boating collision in southern Italy is urging Italian authorities to fully investigate the death and hold accountable anyone responsible.
“We are cooperating with the Italian authorities in their investigations, and will continue to do so until they conclude,” said the statement late Thursday to The Associated Press by Mike White, husband of Adrienne Vaughan, on behalf of their family.
Vaughan, the 45-year-old president of Bloomsbury Publishing’s U.S. branch, was killed Aug. 3 when the rented motorboat her family had hired slammed into a chartered sailboat off the Amalfi Coast.
The motorboat’s skipper is under investigation for suspected manslaughter and causing a shipwreck, prosecutors have said. No charges have yet been announced.
Floods in Myanmar have killed 5 people, displaced 60,000BANGKOK — Floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains in Myanmar have killed five people and displaced about 60,000 since mid-July, an official said Friday.
The director of the ministry of social welfare, relief and resettlement, Lay Shwe Zin Oo, said four children are among the dead. Some parts of southern states of Kayin and Mon remain in critical condition due to heavy rains and rising river water levels, Lay said.
The low-lying areas in some townships in the southern Bago and the central Magway regions, as well as the western state of Rakhine, have been inundated by water since Sunday.
Initially, some 60,000 people were displaced but 20,000 have since returned to their home areas. About 40,000 are still sheltering in sturdy buildings such as monasteries, pagodas and schools, she said.
The state-run Myanma Alinn newspaper said Friday that schools were closed in the flooded areas and some sections of the highway in Bago were under water. In relief camps in Bago, Kayin and Rakhine, authorities were providing food, drinking water, medicines and other essential assistance, the paper said.
Boat carrying migrants capsizes, killing at least 17
BANGKOK — A boat carrying minority Rohingya migrants from Myanmar has capsized in the Bay of Bengal, leaving at least 17 people dead and about 30 missing, a rescue official said Thursday.
About 55 people were on the boat when it left Buthidaung township in the western state of Rakhine last weekend, said Byar La, general secretary of Shwe Yaung Metta Foundation.
Eight people survived the weekend accident in the sea near Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine, he said. The boat was headed for Malaysia and the exact time and cause of the capsizing were unknown, he said.
Byar La said 17 bodies, including 10 women, were recovered along the shore in Sittwe, about 210 miles west of the national capital, Naypyitaw, between Monday and Wednesday.
Myanmar has denied citizenship to most Rohingya. They are also denied freedom of movement and other rights including education.
Italy gets back 266 antiquities from U.S.
ROME — Italy celebrated the return Friday of 266 antiquities from the United States, including Etruscan vases and ancient Roman coins and mosaics worth tens of millions of dollars that were looted and sold to U.S. museums and private collectors.
The returned items include artifacts recently seized in New York from a storage unit belonging to British antiquities dealer Robin Symes, officials said. In addition, the haul that arrived in Rome included 65 objects from Houston’s Menil Collection.
The art unit of Italy’s Carabinieri paramilitary police said the owner of the Houston museum collection “spontaneously” gave back the items after investigators determined they had come from clandestine excavations of archaeological sites, according to a carabinieri statement. The museum did not immediately respond when asked for comment Friday.
Italy has been on a decades-long campaign to hunt down antiquities that were looted by “tombaroli,” or tomb raiders, and then sold to private collectors and museums in the U.S. and beyond. The looting operations involved art dealers who sold the items directly or via auctions.