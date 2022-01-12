Democrats add to slim House majority
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Health care CEO Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick was elected to fill the seat of late Democratic Florida U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings on Tuesday, boosting the Democrats’ slim majority in the House.
Cherfilus-McCormick prevailed over Republican Jason Mariner in the 20th Congressional District. Hastings died in April of pancreatic cancer. Reclaiming Hastings’ seat will increase the Democrats’ slender House majority to 222-212.
Medicare to limit coverage of drug
WASHINGTON — Medicare said Tuesday it will limit coverage of a $28,000-per-year Alzheimer’s drug whose benefits have been widely questioned, a major development in the nation’s tug-of-war over the fair value of new medicines that offer tantalizing possibilities but come with prohibitive prices.
The initial determination from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services means that for Medicare to pay, patients taking Biogen’s Aduhelm medication must be part of clinical trials to assess the drug’s effectiveness in slowing the progression of early-stage dementia as well as its safety. Medicare’s national coverage determination would be finalized by April 11, after a public comment period and further evaluation by the agency.
Inquest jury: No crime in fatal shooting
A Missouri coroner’s inquest jury found Tuesday that the death of a Black man at the hands of a White neighbor in a trailer park was justified.
The six-member coroner’s inquest jury convened to examine the death of Justin King in Bourbon, Mo.
Man wanted in shooting of rapper captured
INDIANAPOLIS — A Tennessee man wanted in the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph in his hometown of Memphis was captured Tuesday in Indiana, while another man was indicted on murder charges, authorities said.
A grand jury indicted Cornelius Smith, 32, on first-degree murder and other charges in the shooting that killed Young Dolph, the Shelby County, Tenn., District Attorney’s Office said. Smith, who was arrested last month on an auto-theft warrant involving the vehicle used in Young Dolph’s killing, was being held without bond.
Separately, the U.S. Marshals Service said Justin Johnson, 23, was arrested, after a murder warrant was issued for him earlier this month.
Jan. 6 panel issues more subpoenas
WASHINGTON — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection is demanding records and testimony from a former White House aide they say helped draft former President Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 speech, along with two others it says were in communication with people close to Trump.
Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the panel, issued subpoenas on Tuesday to Andy Surabian and Arthur Schwartz, strategists who advised Donald Trump Jr., and Ross Worthington, a former White House official who the committee says helped draft the speech Trump gave at the rally directly preceding last year’s attack.