NEW DELHI — Protests spread Tuesday across India against a new law that provides a path to citizenship for non-Muslims entering illegally from several neighboring countries, with angry demonstrators clashing with police.
Police fired tear gas in the Seelampur area of New Delhi to push back demonstrators who burned a police booth and two motorbikes after throwing stones and swarming barricades.
Roads leading to the Muslim-majority neighborhood were littered with stones, tear gas canisters and broken glass.
Protests also were reported in the states of West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka and elsewhere of the law, which was passed in Parliament last week. On Sunday, a march by students at New Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University descended into chaos when demonstrators set three buses ablaze. Police responded with rubber bullets and tear gas. Video showed officers chasing unarmed protesters and beating them with sticks.
Airstrikes, shelling kill 16 in Syria’s rebel-held areas
BEIRUT — Airstrikes and artillery shelling killed at least 16 civilians — including six members of the same family — amid intensified violence in rebel-held areas of northwestern Syria, opposition activists said Tuesday.
The bombardments hit three villages in Idlib province, Syria’s last major rebel stronghold.
Increased strikes targeting Idlib province in recent weeks seem to indicate that Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces are preparing for a ground offensive.
Roadside bombing kills 10 civilians in Afghanistan
KABUL, Afghanistan — A roadside bombing in eastern Afghanistan killed at least 10 civilians on Tuesday morning, including women and children, while explosives attached to a bicycle detonated near a police vehicle in a northern province, wounding at least 18 people, officials said.
According to the spokesman for the Interior Ministry, Nasrat Rahimi, the roadside bombing took place in eastern Khost province, in the district of Ali Sher. He said three children, two women and five men were killed. The blast happened when the vehicle they were riding in detonated the bomb, said Rahimi.
The blast in northern Balkh province that wounded 18 took place at one of the busiest intersections of the provincial capital, Mazar-i Sharif, said Adil Shah Adil, the spokesman for the provincial police chief. There were six traffic policemen among the 18 wounded, the rest were civilians, he said.
8 killed in Mexico shootout between National Guard, suspects
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s National Guard said seven gunmen and one of its officers died in a shootout Tuesday in the north-central state of Guanajuato. A second officer was wounded.
Authorities said the suspects opened fire on a National Guard patrol on a highway near the city of Irapuato and the officers returned fire.
Guanajuato was once considered a relatively peaceful agricultural and industrial state. But so far this year it has registered more homicides than any other state in Mexico, including some with much larger populations. The state recorded 3,211 homicides in the first 11 months of the year, well above the second most violent state, Baja California.