At least 9 dead in Somalia blast
MOGADISHU, Somalia — A large explosion in Somalia’s capital killed at least nine people and injured eight others, a health official said Saturday.
Dr. Mohamed Nur at the Medina Hospital told reporters that the toll reflected only the dead and wounded who were taken to the facility in Mogadishu where he works.
“I am sure the number is bigger as some of the victims were rushed to other hospitals, such as the privately owned ones,” he said.
The al-Shabab extremist group claimed responsibility.
A Somali police spokesman said Mogadishu’s police commissioner, Col. Farhan Mohamud Qaroleh, was the target of the attack but he was safe.
“A suicide car bomber with heavy explosives plotted by the terrorist group al-Shabab has targeted the Mogadishu police commissioner,” police spokesman Sadiq Adam Ali said. “They hit the vehicle of the Mogadishu police commissioner.”
It was the second such large explosion in the city this month. A blast targeting a teashop killed at least 10 people last week.
Last month, a suicide bomb attack at a military base in Mogadishu killed at least 15 people.
Pope’s recovery deemed ‘satisfactory’
ROME — Pope Francis celebrated Mass, worked and dined with aides as his recovery from intestinal surgery continued with “satisfactory” results, the Vatican said Saturday.
Francis is up walking in the papal apartment on the 10th floor of Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic, from where he is expected to deliver his weekly noontime prayer today.
Francis was admitted to Gemelli on July 4 after suffering a severe narrowing of his large intestine. Surgeons removed half of his colon.
The Vatican has said the 84-year-old pope, who lost part of one lung to an infection in his youth, is expected to remain hospitalized at least through the end of the week.
In a daily update Saturday, the Vatican said Francis’ latest blood tests were “satisfactory.”
“He is gradually resuming work and continues to stroll in the corridor of the apartment. In the afternoon, he celebrated Holy Mass in the private chapel, and in the evening he dined with those who are assisting him during these days,” the statement from Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.
Bruni said after experiencing first-hand the care of doctors and nurses, Francis was thinking in particular of those who “with care and compassion choose the face of suffering.”
Violence erupts in jailing of ex-president
MOOI RIVER, South Africa — Supporters of former South African president Jacob Zuma are protesting his imprisonment, burning trucks and commercial property, and blocking major roads in KwaZulu-Natal province. They are demanding that he be released from prison.
Zuma started serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court earlier in the week. His bid to be released from the Estcourt Correctional Center was rejected by a regional court on Friday and he is set to make another attempt with the country’s apex court on Monday.His supporters in KwaZulu-Natal, his home area, have been blocking roads, setting trucks alight and damaging and looting shops in various spots in the province. At Mooi River, near Pietermaritzburg, about 20 trucks were stopped and set on fire early Saturday, according to witnesses.
A truck ferrying new luxury vehicles could be seen burning along a major road. A truck for the U.N. World Food Program was also set alight, after protesters took bags of maize meal from the vehicle. A large retail supermarket in the area was also looted.
Police say they have arrested 27 people involved in the burning and looting, spokesman for KwaZulu-Natal province Brig. Jay Naicker said. Increased numbers of police were deployed to affected areas where they monitored entrances to major highways and searched vehicles. Some motorists were turned away from areas hit by the protests.
Scores of Zuma’s supporters who gathered outside his home in Nkandla last weekend had threatened violence should the former president be sent to prison.
Zuma turned himself over to police late Wednesday night.
Zuma was imprisoned for defying a court order to testify before a state-backed inquiry probing allegations of corruption during his term as president from 2009 to 2018.
Coast Guard ends search for 9 missing
KEY WEST, Fla. — The Coast Guard on Saturday ended the search for nine Cubans missing from a boat that capsized off Florida’s coast.
The search encompassed more than 7,400 square miles over 192 hours since the capsized boat was reported Tuesday about 26 miles southeast of Key West.
The Coast Guard said in a news release that 13 people were rescued. The survivors said they left Cuba on Monday night with 22 people aboard.
200 possibly exposed to rabid bat at zoo
OMAHA, Neb. — Roughly 200 people were possibly exposed to a rabid bat while staying overnight at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, the zoo said.
The zoo and Nebraska health officials recommended that roughly 186 campers who stayed overnight at the aquarium in recent weeks, as well as some staffers, get rabies shots.
A camper on July 4 woke up to a wild bat flying around her head. A zoo emergency medical technician didn’t find any bites or scratches on her.
The zoo found seven wild bats in the aquarium and euthanized them. One tested positive for rabies.
The zoo in a news release Friday said it has recommended that people exposed to wild bats while they were sleeping get rabies shots. The zoo gave campers refunds and is paying for their shots.Animal Health Director Dr. Sarah Woodhouse in a statement said guests who visited the aquarium during the day shouldn’t be concerned because bats come out only at night.
“The bats we identified were Little brown bats, a common bat species in Nebraska that anyone could find in their backyard or attic,” Woodhouse said. “It is not unusual for a wild bat to be infected with rabies, which is why you should never directly touch a wild bat.”
Zoo staff didn’t find any signs of long-term bat roosting at the aquarium. The zoo said it has moved all overnight camping events elsewhere as workers try to pinpoint how the bats got into the building.
Cubans intercepted at sea by the U.S. are generally returned to their home country.
“Our deepest condolences go out to the families and loved ones impacted by this tragedy,” said Sean Connett, command duty officer of the Coast Guard’s 7th District. “The decision to suspend a search is always difficult and is made after exhausting all search information.”
Video game fetches $870,000 at auction
DALLAS — An unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda that was made in 1987 has sold at auction for $870,000.
Heritage Auctions in Dallas said the video game sold Friday.
The auction house said it was a rare version that was created during a limited production run that took place during a few months in late 1987. The Legend of Zelda is a popular fantasy adventure game that was first released in 1986.
In April, the auction house sold an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. that was bought in 1986 and forgotten about in a desk drawer for $660,000.