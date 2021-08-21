Moving vans at mansion as Cuomo prepares to leave
ALBANY, N.Y. — Moving vans were at the governor’s mansion in Albany on Friday and workers were seen carrying out boxes and artwork as Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepared for his last day in office.
The Democrat is scheduled to have a last full day as governor Monday, giving way to Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul at the stroke of midnight.
Cuomo hasn’t said where he’ll be living once he leaves the Executive Mansion. He formerly had a residence in Mount Kisco, north of New York City, with the television personality Sandra Lee, but the former couple sold the home after they split up.
Office of General Services spokesperson Joe Brill told The Associated Press the governor will need to vacate the state mansion by the time he leaves office.
In addition to U-Haul vans on the mansion’s grounds, photographers snapped pictures of state workers loading items into an SUV with Office of General Services plates.
Review: Former Columbus Zoo executives misspent $630K
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Trustees of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium said Friday that financial abuses by four former executives cost the institution more than $630,000, a new detail in the scandal that has marred the reputation of one of the nation’s largest zoos.
A forensic analysis ordered by the zoo’s board of trustees showed money collected through a zoo levy that pays for animal care was not involved, however.
The review was ordered after a Columbus Dispatch investigation showed apparent improprieties by the zoo’s then-chief executive and chief financial officers, including misuse of zoo properties and sports tickets.
The review ordered by trustees found a former marketing vice president and purchasing director also were involved.
The full review, conducted by Plante Moran and overseen by Porter Wright Morris & Arthur, was delivered to key state, county and city officials and to the Ohio Ethics Commission on Friday. It will be released to the public today.
In highlights released Friday, the zoo said former president and CEO Tom Stalf was responsible for $423,000 of the losses, while former CFO Greg Bell was responsible for $139,000. Peter Fingerhut, then-vice president of marketing, was responsible for $57,000, while former director of purchasing Tracy Murname was responsible for $13,000.
Michigan inmate charged in Florida teen’s 1985 death
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — DNA evidence helped investigators match the 1985 kidnapping, sexual assault and death of a 17-year-old Florida girl to a man already serving two life sentences in Michigan on sexual assault charges, police said.
David Nelson Austin, 59, has been charged with first-degree murder, armed kidnapping and sexual battery in the stabbing death of Leslie McCray, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Chief T.K. Waters said during a news conference late Thursday.
McCray’s family, who also attended the news conference, had waited nearly 36 years for an arrest.
He said cold case detectives went to Michigan in April to interview Austin. Additional tests were done to confirm the DNA match.
Investigators said McCray was killed in her apartment on Christmas Eve 1985. Her boyfriend told police he was awakened around 3 a.m. by a man who was kneeling by the bed and tying him up. He said the man then took McCray out the back door.
Her body was found in a ditch several miles from the apartment around three hours later. She had been raped and stabbed multiple times, police said.
The evidence was evaluated in April 2020 with newer technology, and detectives got a lead on a possible suspect, Waters said.
“A DNA profile was matched to an inmate in the Michigan corrections database,” Waters said.
Officials said they will seek to have Austin returned to Jacksonville for a trial. He is currently serving two life sentences for sexual offenses in 1988, the Michigan Department of Corrections said.
Roller coaster closed after object flies off ride, injures 1
TOLEDO, Ohio — The world’s second-tallest roller coaster won’t open again this year after a person standing in line was hit in the head by a metal object that flew off the ride last weekend at Cedar Point amusement park.
The 420-foot tall Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster will remain closed as officials from the park in Sandusky, ride experts and state authorities investigate, Cedar Point said in a statement.
Park and state officials have released very few details about what happened, saying a female guest waiting to ride the coaster Sunday was struck by a “small metal object” that came off the coaster as it was nearing the end of its run.
The female was treated at a Sandusky hospital before being moved to another facility. Her condition, age and name have not been released.
She could be heard screaming on body-camera footage released by police.
“We will continue to offer our support to her and her family in this unimaginably difficult time,” Cedar Point said in a statement Thursday. “We want to fully understand what happened and why.”
A report released by the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s amusement ride safety division said the roller coaster was inspected in May. It showed no structural issues.
Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld San Diego
SAN DIEGO — A killer whale died unexpectedly at SeaWorld San Diego and the reason was not immediately known, the aquarium and theme park said Friday.
The 6-year-old female orca named Amaya died Thursday and the cause of death will not be known until results of a post-mortem examination are complete, which could take weeks, SeaWorld’s statement said.
“Amaya began showing signs of illness on August 18, and animal care specialists and veterinarians began treating her immediately. Despite her care team’s efforts, Amaya’s condition continued to decline rapidly. Her death was sudden and unexpected,” it said.
SeaWorld said the specialists who cared for Amaya were heartbroken.
“This is a very difficult time for those who knew and loved Amaya. She inspired millions of guests to appreciate and learn more about this amazing species,” the statement said.
Amaya was the youngest of 10 whales at the San Diego park and spent time with her mother Kalia and father Ulises, according to its website.