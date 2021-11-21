TSA: Chaos occurs at Atlanta airport after passenger’s gun goes off
ATLANTA — A passenger facing a search at the Atlanta airport’s main security checkpoint lunged into a bag and grabbed a firearm, and the gun went off, causing chaos among travelers and prompting a temporary ground stop on flights to the airport Saturday afternoon, federal authorities said.
The passenger immediately fled the security station, running out an airport exit, the Transportation Security Administration said in a statement, adding it was not an active shooter incident.
The discharge, initially described as accidental, caused a frenzy on social media by panicked travelers who posted videos to Twitter and other sties of the resulting chaos at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Neither passengers nor employees were in any danger, airport officials said.
It wasn’t immediately known if the passenger was stopped or detained but operations at the airport were disrupted at least two hours while an investigation continued. TSA referred all further questions to Atlanta police, who had no immediate update Saturday evening on whether the passenger had been taken into custody.
BIG SPRING, Texas — The three men killed in a fiery West Texas crash involving a school bus carrying members of a high school band included the band director, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Saturday.
Andrews High School band director Darin Johns, 53, died Friday of injuries from the collision of the bus with a pickup truck traveling the wrong way on Interstate 20 in Big Spring, said Sgt. Justin Baker, of DPS.
The crash occurred in an area about 250 miles west of Fort Worth. The driver of the bus, Marc Elbert Boswell, 69, and the pickup’s driver, Nathan Paul Haile, 59, also died following the collision. Two of the 25 students on the bus were taken to a Lubbock hospital in critical condition and 11 students were treated at a Big Springs hospital for minor injuries, Baker said.