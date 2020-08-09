Rajapaksa again takes the oath in Sri Lanka
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka’s former President Mahinda Rajapaksa was sworn in as the prime minister for the fourth time Sunday after his party secured a landslide victory in parliamentary elections that cemented his family’s hold on power.
Rajapaksa took the oath before his younger brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, at a prominent Buddhist temple on the outskirts of the capital Colombo.
Mahinda Rajapaksa served as the island nation’s president from 2005 to 2015.
Israeli military strikes Hamas target
JERUSALEM — The Israeli military said late Sunday that it struck a Hamas target in the northern Gaza Strip in response to the continued launches of explosives-laden balloons from the Palestinian territory into Israel.
In a brief statement, the army said an aircraft struck a Hamas observation post in northern Gaza.
There were no immediate reports of injuries on either side.
7 dead after storm hits Greek island
ATHENS, Greece — Seven people, including an elderly couple and an 8-month-old baby, have been found dead as a storm hit the Greek island of Evia, authorities said Sunday. One person was still missing and dozens of others were trapped by floodwaters in their homes and cars.
Greece’s meteorological service said parts of Evia saw rainfall that reached 11.8 inches, some 80% of the annual rainfall for the area.
Bloc urges extension of Iran arms embargo
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A six-nation bloc of Gulf Arab nations torn apart by internal strife endorsed on Sunday an extension of a United Nations arms embargo on Iran, just two months before it is set to expire.
The Gulf Cooperation Council said it sent a letter to the U.N. Security Council backing an extension of an arms embargo that’s kept Iran from purchasing foreign-made weapons like fighter jets, tanks and warships.
The GCC — comprised of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — alleged Iran had “not ceased or desisted from armed interventions in neighboring countries, directly and through organizations and movements armed and trained by Iran.”
Houthi rebels: Recent floods killed 130
SANAA, Yemen — Yemen’s Houthi rebels said Sunday that floods have swept through rebel-held parts of the country since mid-July amid heavy seasonal rains, leaving more than 130 dead and damaging more than 260 homes.
The Houthi-run Health Ministry said at least 124 others were injured by the flooding in parts of northern Yemen controlled by the rebels, including the capital Sanaa and its historic Old City.
Highway crash in Egypt leaves 9 dead
CAIRO — A car crash on Sunday left at least nine people dead and seven others injured north of the Egyptian capital, Cairo, the state-run news agency said.
The MENA news agency said the crash took place when a microbus collided with a small truck on a highway in the Nile Delta town of Banha, around 37 miles north of Cairo.
India hotel fire kills 11
HYDERABAD, India — A fire killed 11 coronavirus patients early Sunday at a southern Indian hotel being used as a COVID-19 facility, officials said, in the second such incident this month.
The blaze at Hotel Swarna Palace in the city of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh state broke out at 5 a.m. Rescue teams evacuated those trapped in the multistory building, police said.