WASHINGTON — National Park Service employees swept through a large homeless encampment three blocks from the White House on Wednesday, disposing of about 50 tents and warning that people who resisted would be subject to arrest.

The clearing of McPherson Square is just the latest development in a long-running saga involving the D.C. government, the Park Service and homeless people, whose advocates claim the city hasn’t done enough to help them find safe shelter.

