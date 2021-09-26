MIAMI — Far from land, Hurricane Sam strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday.
No coastal watches or warnings were in effect for Sam, which was about 1,025 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands in the Caribbean Sea on Saturday evening. It was moving west-northwest at 10 mph.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Sam had maximum sustained winds of 140 mph. Forecasters said Sam could get even stronger this morning with winds of 150 mph.
Swells from the storm could cause dangerous rip current conditions off the coast of the Lesser Antilles early this week, officials said.
Meanwhile Teresa, which had been a subtropical storm, faded to a remnant low Saturday, about 150 miles north of Bermuda.
It is still unclear whether Sam will affect Florida or any part of the United States.
U.S. models have the storm continuing to move west toward the Caribbean, but most projections have Sam pushing north just before making landfall in Dominica. European models have Sam making a more aggressive push into the Caribbean before turning north.
Satellite images show Sam has an impressive structure in its early days with a small but well-developed inner core, according to NHC hurricane specialists.
For now, meteorologists are taking a wait-and-see approach.
Meanwhile, Subtropical Depression Teresa was located 140 miles north of Bermuda on Saturday morning. It had 35 mph winds and is stationary.
In addition, another tropical wave is expected to move off the African coast by today. It should move into a favorable Atlantic environment for development, the NHC said. The wave is forecast to move west between 10 to 15 mph. It has a 50% chance of developing into a tropical depression in the next five days.
So far, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season with 19 named systems including Teresa is the third-most active behind 2020’s record year and 2005. Sam became the seventh hurricane to form so far.
The next name on the list is Victor, with only Wanda left before the NHC will begin using a new set of alphabetical names chosen for busy hurricane seasons. Only 2005 and 2020 ever had to venture beyond the initial list, but in previous years, the storm names were given Greek letters such as Tropical Storm Alpha. Confusion in similar-sounding Greek letters, such as Eta and Theta, though, led to the shift.
If 2021 reaches the new alphabet, the first named storm will be Adria.