Judge: Confederate statues will stay in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A Virginia judge has blocked the city of Charlottesville’s effort to remove Confederate statues.
The Daily Progress reported that the three-day civil trial that ended Friday included a judge’s ruling preventing the removal of statues of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.
The planned removal of the Lee statue prompted a white nationalist rally in 2017 in which counter protester Heather Heyer was killed.
Residents had sued Charlottesville, citing a state law that protects war memorials. The city said that law violated the U.S. Constitution because the statues send a racist message.
Circuit Court Judge Richard Moore ruled Wednesday that the law’s intent was historic preservation, not discrimination. He issued a permanent injunction preventing the removal.
Police: Black Georgia man faked racially motivated burglary
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A man trashed his pizza restaurant and ice cream shop near Atlanta to fake a racially motivated burglary so he could file an insurance claim, police said.
Gwinnett County police officers responded just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after a 911 call reporting a man damaging the businesses.
A back door had pry marks, and officers saw swastikas, “MAGA” and racial slurs on the walls inside in what appeared to be fresh black spray paint, the release said.
The business’ owner, Edawn Louis Coughman, told officers he noticed the damage and theft earlier in the day and called his insurance company but not police. Officers concluded the damage hadn’t actually happened earlier in the day and arrested Coughman on charges of false report of a crime, insurance fraud and concealing a license plate.
Police said it appears Coughman planned to make it look like a hate crime and to file an insurance claim while also selling the undamaged electronics and appliances.
Jury pool for ex-Dallas cop asked about bias
DALLAS — Prosecutors and defense attorneys in the murder trial of a white Dallas police officer who fatally shot her unarmed black neighbor inside his own apartment worked Friday to get potential jurors to open up about biases and feelings they might have about police, in a case that has sparked fierce debate over race, politics and policing.
A week after jury selection began, would-be jurors in Amber Guyger’s trial for the killing of Botham Jean returned to a Dallas courthouse where they were questioned by attorneys and the judge about their ability to serve in the high-profile case.
The demographics of the jury will be closely watched in the case that has drawn widespread attention and sparked outrage. While lawyers did not ask the jury pool explicitly about race, critics — including Jean’s family — have questioned why Guyger was not taken into custody immediately after the shooting and whether race played a factor in her decision to use deadly force.
Guyger, who has since been fired, shot and killed Jean in the apartment building where they both lived last September. Guyger, 31, was off duty but still in uniform after finishing what she told investigators was a 15-hour shift. She said that she confused Jean’s apartment with her own, which was directly below his, and mistook the 26-year-old accountant from the Caribbean island nation St. Lucia for a burglar.