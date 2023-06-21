SAN FRANCISCO — President Joe Biden said Tuesday that artificial intelligence has “enormous promise” but that it also comes with risks such as fueling disinformation and job losses — dangers his administration wants to tackle.

Biden, meeting in San Francisco with AI experts, researchers and advocates, said the technology is already driving “change in every part of American life, often in ways we don’t notice.” AI helps people search the internet, find directions — and has the potential to disrupt how people teach and learn.