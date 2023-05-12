Elon Musk said he has found a new CEO for Twitter, or X Corp. as it's now called, and multiple media reports identify her as NBCUniversal's Linda Yaccarino, an executive with deep ties to the advertising industry.

Musk did not name Yaccarino when he made the announcement Thursday, but on Friday NBCUniversal said that Yaccarino would be stepping down from the company as chairwoman for global advertising and partnerships.

