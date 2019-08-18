Authorities ease Kashmir crackdown
NEW DELHI — Authorities in Indian-administered Kashmir began restoring landline phone services on Saturday after a nearly two-week security crackdown and news blackout following a decision by India’s government to downgrade the Muslim-majority region’s autonomy.
Shahid Choudhary, a government administrator in Srinagar, the region’s main city, said restrictions were being lifted in most areas and government offices were open. He also said on Twitter that food and other supplies were available “in abundance.”
Police said restrictions on the movement of people were relaxed in several parts of the region.
Hotel fire kills at least 8 in Ukraine
MOSCOW — A fire in a hotel in the Ukrainian port city of Odessa killed eight people and left 10 others hospitalized.
A city police statement said a criminal investigation has been opened into the fire that spread to about 1,000 square meters of the Tokyo Star hotel before dawn on Saturday.
Treasury minister in Argentina resigns
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentina’s treasury minister, Nicolás Dujovne, resigned Saturday and will be replaced by the economy minister of the country’s most populous state, a senior official in the presidential office said.
The presidency official, who agreed to confirm the resignation only if not quoted by name, said Dujovne would be replaced by Hernán Lacunza, the economy minister for Buenos Aires province.
Italian official lets 27 minors leave ship
ROME — Italy’s hard-line interior minister buckled under pressure Saturday and agreed to let 27 unaccompanied minors leave a migrant rescue ship after two weeks at sea, temporarily easing a political standoff that has threatened the viability of the populist government.
In recent days, Premier Giuseppe Conte had written to Interior Minister Matteo Salvini demanding that minors be allowed off the boat. After initially refusing, Salvini wrote back Saturday with a three-page missive of his own saying he would do so but made clear it was Conte’s choice and that it didn’t set a precedent.
Knife attack kills 2 at German train station
FRANKFURT, Germany — German police say a man and a woman were fatally stabbed at a crowded train station in the town of Iserlohn in what was described as an “act of relationship violence.” The incident was the third fatal attack at a German train station within a month.
The dpa news agency reported Saturday that police had arrested a 43-year-old man in connection with the attack on the woman, 32, and another man, who was 23. The suspect surrendered to police at the scene without resisting.
Yemeni rebels’ drones attack Saudi oil field
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels attacked a massive oil and gas field deep inside Saudi Arabia’s sprawling desert on Saturday, causing what the kingdom described as a “limited fire” in the second such recent attack on its crucial energy industry.
The attack on the Shaybah oil field, which produces some 1 million barrels of crude oil per day, again shows the reach of the Houthis’ drone program. Shaybah sits some 750 miles from Houthi-controlled territory.
State media in Saudi Arabia quoted Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih as saying that production was not affected at the oil field and no one was wounded in the attack Saturday.