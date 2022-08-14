‘Boom’ heard in Utah likely a meteor
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A loud “boom” heard across areas of northern Utah was likely a meteor, officials said Saturday.
Reports of the loud noise circulated at about 8:30 a.m., with people from Orem to southern Idaho posting that they heard the “boom.”
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted that his office confirmed it was not related to any seismic activity or military installations.
The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office wrote in a tweet that its lightning detection mapper likely picked up the meteor’s trail flash, which officials said seemed to be confirmed by witness video in Roy.
DOT worker killed in North Carolina
SIMS, N.C. — A North Carolina Department of Transportation worker was killed when a vehicle struck her as she directed traffic around a fallen tree, the State Highway Patrol said. A motorist was later arrested and charged with fleeing the scene.
Anna Bradshaw, 60, was struck Friday morning by a passenger car while she was holding a sign along U.S. Highway 264 Alternate in Wilson County, according to patrol Trooper Jordan Lamm.
The patrol said in an email that Jamari Marquis Powell, 31, of Bailey, was taken into custody late Friday and charged with felony hit and run.
Police: Man attacked 3 with machete at store
PATCHOGUE, N.Y. — A Long Island man is facing assault and weapons charges for allegedly attacking three people with a machete at a sporting goods store.
Suffolk County police said Saturday that the attack occurred the previous afternoon at a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Patchogue, about 30 miles east of New York City.
Treyvius Tunstall allegedly asked to buy rifles but walked away after he was asked to provide identification. According to police, he then slashed a store manager with a machete and attacked two other people as he fled. All three had injuries that were not described as life-threatening.
Vehicle crashes into Virginia pub
ARLINGTON, Va. — Two people remained in critical condition on Saturday among the more than a dozen who were injured after a vehicle crashed into a northern Virginia pub and restaurant, according to authorities.
The crash at the Ireland’s Four Courts establishment in Arlington, which happened early Friday evening, also caused a fire that was quickly extinguished. Authorities said nine people in all were taken to hospitals, including the two in critical condition, while six others were treated at the scene and released.
6 shot at nightclub
RALEIGH, N.C. — Six children and teenagers were shot at a nightclub in Raleigh on Friday night.
The six victims, ranging in age from 12 to 17, were shot during a fight at a private event geared toward teenagers at Club Dreams.
“The incident started out as an altercation inside of the club,” said Raleigh Police Lt. Jason Borneo. “The firearm was discharged within the club. The altercation then spilled out into the parking lot where additional gunshots were fired.”
Four of the six children shot were girls and two were boys. All of the victims are recovering and their injuries are not considered life threatening, Borneo said. All six of the victims were still at the hospital early Saturday, he said.
