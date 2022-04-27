2 children, woman killed by gunman at Russian kindergarten
MOSCOW — A gunman on Tuesday killed two children and a staff member at a kindergarten in central Russia, authorities said.
A man entered the kindergarten in the town of Veshkayma and shot a female staff member and two children, ages 5 and 6, before shooting himself, said Sergei Morozov, a federal lawmaker and the former governor of the Ulyanovsk region, where the killings took place.
One other staff member was wounded, according to local health officials. The motive of the gunman remained unclear. Ulyanovsk human rights envoy Sergei Lulkov told the Interfax news agency that the man had no relation whatsoever to any of the victims.
Russia’s human rights ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova identified the perpetrator as a 26-year-old mentally ill man. Ulyanovsk lawmaker Boris Stolypin told the Russian state Tass news agency that the gunman stole the weapon — an IZh-26 hunting gun — from another man, whom he also killed.
Police have launched a criminal investigation into the shooting, and Ulyanovsk authorities have promised to pay families of the victims 1 million rubles (about $49,000).
Pope cancels agenda because of knee pain
ROME — Pope Francis again canceled his daily meetings Tuesday because of acute knee pain that has greatly curtailed his mobility in recent months.
The Vatican said in a statement that Francis’ doctors had recommended he interrupt his planned activities, which included a meeting of his cabinet of cardinal advisers who meet every three months at the Vatican.
Francis last Friday cleared his schedule for medical checks, the results of which have not been released. The 85-year-old has said he strained the ligaments in his right knee, making walking, standing and getting up from his chair increasingly difficult and painful.
Francis has long had a pronounced limp due to sciatica nerve pain, but the knee pain has aggravated it. He has had to bow out of celebrating several recent liturgical events, including the Easter Vigil and a Mass this past Sunday. He now frequently walks with a shuffle and the assistance of an aide.
He has a packed travel schedule coming up, including reported trips to Lebanon in June, Congo, South Sudan and Canada in July and Kazakhstan in September.
Mexico: Coronavirus
endemic, not pandemic
MEXICO CITY — The Mexican government said Tuesday that COVID-19 has passed from a pandemic to an endemic stage in Mexico, meaning authorities will treat it as a seasonally recurring disease.
Mexico never enforced face mask requirements, and the few partial shutdowns of businesses and activities were lifted weeks ago.
“It is now retreating almost completely,” said President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
New case numbers have declined. But that may be because Mexico, which never did much testing, is now offering even fewer tests.
Daily death rates have also dropped sharply.
Mexico has recorded almost 325,000 test-confirmed deaths, but government reviews of death certificates suggest the real toll is almost 490,000.
About 90% of adult Mexicans have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.