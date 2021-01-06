News in your town

UPDATE: Ossoff claims win in Georgia, but race too early to call

Tanya Roberts, Bond girl and 'Sheena' star, dead at 65

Fauci: U.S. could soon give 1 million vaccinations a day

Pandemic haunts new year as virus growth outpaces vaccines

EXPLAINER: How do I know when to get my 2nd vaccine shot?

Urging calm, DC mayor calls in National Guard for protests

Trump urges voters to swamp the polls

Biden, Trump warn of high stakes of Georgia Senate runoffs

Decision day in Georgia with Senate majority at stake

Biden largely mum on Trump's effort to reverse election

Dominion worker sues Trump campaign and conservative media

Warrant: Officers tried to buy gun from man shot by police

COVID-19 vaccines distant as virus spreads in Somalia

Minority-owned firms waited months for loans

Trump says he'll 'fight like hell' to hold on to presidency

Trump, allies in desperate bid to undo Biden win at Congress

Proud Boys leader arrested, accused of burning church banner

Kentucky detectives in Breonna Taylor case face termination

Men's March Madness will be played entirely in Indiana

Statehouses could prove to be hothouses for virus infection

Gonzaga-Baylor remain 1-2 in AP Top 25; Iowa rises to No. 5

UK judge refuses US extradition of WikiLeaks founder Assange

Fauci: Vaccinations ramping up in `glimmer of hope'

India OKs AstraZeneca and locally made COVID-19 vaccines

British PM warns of more lockdown measures as virus soars

Some Republicans condemn GOP 'scheme' to undo election

Pelosi narrowly reelected speaker, faces difficult 2021

Sheriff: Pastor dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Texas church

Head-on crash kills 7 kids, 2 adults in central California

Businessman, family killed when plane hits Michigan house

Israeli prosecutors spell out allegations against Netanyahu

Rally in Baghdad marks 1 year since Iran general's killing

IS gunmen kill 11 coal miners in SW Pakistan

IRS says executors undervalued Prince's estate by 50%