Arizona man found guilty of killing 4 in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — A man has been convicted of killing four people in Minnesota and then leaving their bodies in an abandoned SUV in a Wisconsin cornfield.
Antoine Suggs, 39, of Scottsdale, Ariz., was found guilty Friday of four counts of second-degree murder in the September 2021 deaths of Nitosha Flug-Presley of Stillwater, 30; Jasmine C. Sturm, 30; Matthew Pettus, 26; and Loyace Foreman III, 35, all of St. Paul.
Recommended for you
He will be sentenced on May 15.
Suggs testified that he shot the four in self-defense because he thought they were going to rob him.
Prosecutors said his motive remains unclear but that Suggs meant to kill the victims after a night of drinking in St. Paul.
Suggs’ father, Darren McWright, who also goes by the last name Osborne, was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to helping his son hide the victims’ bodies.
Hobbs to appear in court over pause in executions
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has been ordered to appear in court Thursday in her efforts to halt pending executions.
Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Frank Moskowitz said late Friday that Hobbs and Ryan Thornell, the state’s prison director, must show up to explain why the court shouldn’t issue an order against them on the grounds they are violating the constitutional rights of victims entitled to prompt justice.
The afternoon court appearance is scheduled the same day convicted murderer Aaron Gunches had been set to die.
The Arizona Supreme Court in recent days concluded state law didn’t require Hobbs to proceed with the planned execution, even though it wasn’t officially called off.
An email requesting a response from the governor’s office was not immediately answered.
Small earthq
uakes rattle parts of Oakland area
SAN JOSE, Calif. — A series of three earthquakes — registering between a magnitude of 2.7 and 3.0 — struck Saturday morning in the Oakland hills, beneath the Oakland Zoo, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The USGS initially reported all three quakes had a magnitude of 3.2, before revising the estimates.
Hundreds of people told the USGS that they felt the quakes, with nearly all of them reporting light shaking.
There were no immediate reports of damage, including at the Oakland Zoo.
“All of our animals and facilities are safe and sound,” the zoo said in a tweet. “Our staff says the quake felt more like a gust of wind.”
3 Alabama men accused of inflating firm’s earnings
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Three current and former executives of a shipbuilder that constructs vessels for the U.S. Navy have been indicted on accounting fraud charges accusing them of falsely inflating the company’s reported earnings, federal prosecutors said.
Craig Perciavalle, 52, Joseph Runkel, 54, and William Adams, 63, all of Mobile, Ala., where Austal USA LLC is based, are accused of misleading shareholders and investors. They are each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud affecting a financial institution, five counts of wire fraud, and two counts of wire fraud affecting a financial institution, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release Friday.
Court records were not immediately available to show if the men had attorneys to comment on their behalf.
Austal USA LLC is a subsidiary of Australia-based Austal Limited and builds littoral combat ships for the Navy. The ships are designed to operate in shallow coastal waters.
Perciavalle resigned as Austal USA’s president in 2021 following an investigation by federal and Australian authorities into practices dating back more than four years, the company said at the time. Adams is the former director of the littoral combat ships program, according to the SEC. Runkel is the director of financial analysis.
Prosecutors alleged the three men manipulated an accounting metric to hide growing costs in order to maintain and increase the share price of Austal Limited’s stock, hurt U.S. investors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.