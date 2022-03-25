Jamaica to royal couple: We seek independence
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness told Prince William and Kate on Wednesday that the British commonwealth intends to become fully independent in an unexpected announcement that comes as other countries consider cutting ties with the monarchy.
Holness also noted that there are “unresolved” issues as he greeted Prince William and Kate in front of a media scrum.
“We are moving on,” he said. “We intend to...fulfill our true ambitions and destiny as an independent, developed, prosperous country.”
The former British colony would become only the second Caribbean island to sever relations with Queen Elizabeth II in recent years, with Barbados doing so in November.
The royal couple, who flanked Holness on either side when he made the announcement, did not immediately react except for only a couple of brief head nods.
Britain ruled Jamaica for more than 300 years, forcing hundreds of thousands of African slaves to toil the land under brutal conditions. Jamaica gained its independence in August 1962 but remained within the British commonwealth.
Iran blames U.S. for delay in nuclear deal
BEIRUT — Iran’s foreign minister claimed Thursday that his country is ready to reach a lasting agreement with world powers, blaming the latest failure to revive Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal on an allegedly “unrealistic vision” by the United States.
Speaking during a visit to Beirut, Hossein Amirabdollahian urged the U.S. to stop “wasting time.”
Nuclear negotiations nearly reached completion on the deal earlier this month before Russia demanded that its trade with Iran be exempted from Western sanctions over Ukraine, throwing the process into disarray. Negotiators have yet to reconvene in the Austrian capital, and it’s unclear exactly what hurdles lie ahead.
On Monday, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, signaled support for Tehran’s nuclear negotiations.
Officials find 4 bodies at Mexico resort
MEXICO CITY — Authorities in the troubled Caribbean resort of Playa del Carmen said Thursday they found the bodies of four men dumped near a housing development.
The prosecutors office in the state of Quintana Roo said the mens’ bodies did not show signs of bullet wounds, so it was unclear how they died.
But the fact the bodies were dumped together in the shrubs beside an access road suggested a gangland-style killing.
Playa del Carmen has been hit by several instances of violence, most recently in January, when two Canadians were killed at a local resort, apparently because of debts between international drug and weapons trafficking gangs.
Pakistani Taliban claim attack on soldiers
PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Militants attempting to sneak into Pakistan from Afghanistan early on Thursday triggered a shootout with soldiers that killed four Pakistani troops, the military said. The Pakistani Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attack.
According to the military statement, the attack happened in Hassan Khel, a border town in North Waziristan, a former militant stronghold, after midnight on Wednesday. It also said that the attack was foiled and that the militants suffered casualties.
The Pakistani Taliban are known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan and they are a separate group from the Taliban in neighboring Afghanistan, who took over that country in August. However, the two groups are close allies.
Chinese official makes visit to Afghanistan
KABUL, Afghanistan — China’s foreign minister made a surprise visit Thursday in Afghanistan’s capital, meeting with the country’s new Taliban rulers — even as the international community fumes over the former insurgents’ broken promise to reopen schools to girls beyond the sixth grade.
According to the official Bakhtar News Agency, Wang Yi was to meet with Taliban leaders “to discuss various issues, including the extension of political relations, economic, and transit cooperation.”
Wang’s visit came as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy to Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, was also in Kabul. Kabulov also met with the Taliban-appointed foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, Taliban spokesman Qahar Balkhi said.
Beijing and Moscow have become significant regional players, outdistancing the United States.
4 die after falls from Swiss high-rise
MONTREUX, Switzerland — Swiss police say three adults and a child have died and a teenager was seriously injured after falling from a seven-story residential building Thursday in the lakeside town of Montreux.
Police said the victims were all French citizens and members of the same family. Officers had tried to execute a warrant in connection with the home-schooling of a child shortly before the incident, police said.
In a statement, police identified the people killed as a 40-year-old man, his 41-year-old wife, her twin sister and the couple’s 8-year-old daughter. They said the couple’s 15-year-old son was seriously injured.
Authorities have opened an investigation “to determine the exact circumstances and reasons for this tragedy,” police said.
China continues search for 2nd flight recorder
WUZHOU, China — Hundreds of people in rain gear and rubber boots searched muddy, forested hills in southern China on Thursday for the second flight recorder from a jetliner that crashed with 132 people aboard.
No survivors have been found since the China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 dived into a mountainous area Monday during a domestic flight, but authorities say they still are looking.
S. Koreans welcome former president
SEOUL, South Korea — Three months after being pardoned for one of South Korea’s worst government-corruption scandals, former President Park Geun-hye went home Thursday after being released from a hospital.
She slowly walked out of Samsung Medical Center in Seoul as cameras flashed and dozens of supporters shouted: “Park Geun-hye! President!”
Hours later, a crowd of thousands waving national flags and balloons chanted her name amid a heavy police presence as Park arrived at her high-walled residence in her southern hometown of Daegu.