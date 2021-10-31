Kuwait, UAE join Saudis in Lebanon spat
BEIRUT — Lebanese politicians scrambled to resolve a diplomatic spat with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations on Saturday, after comments by a Cabinet minster about the war in Yemen stoked their ire.
Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates followed the Saudis with measures against Lebanon, increasing pressure on a crisis-hit country badly in need of foreign assistance amid a crippling economic and financial crisis.
The row is in one of the worst rifts between the Gulf nations and Lebanon in years. Relations have been strained over growing Iranian influence in the small nation, where Saudi Arabia has traditionally been a powerful ally.
On Saturday afternoon, Saudi ambassador to Beirut Waleed Bukhari flew home after he was recalled by his government, according to airport officials in Beirut. Bukhari’s departure came a day after Saudi Arabia ordered Lebanon’s ambassador to Riyadh to leave within 48 hours and banned all imports from Lebanon.
Saudi Arabia has for decades been a huge market for Lebanese products.
The moves came as the Arab League chief expressed concerns about the deterioration of ties between Lebanon and wealthy Gulf countries over statements made by Information Minister George Kordahi.
A State Department spokesperson speaking on condition of anonymity as not authorized to release the information by name said: “We urge that all diplomatic channels remain open between the parties to ensure meaningful dialogue on the pressing issues facing Lebanon.”
Blast from car bomb kills 8 in Yemen
SANAA, Yemen — At least eight people were killed by a car bomb in Yemen’s southern city of Aden on Saturday, officials said. The blast was the latest to hit Aden, the seat of the country’s internationally recognized government.
The explosion happened close to a security checkpoint outside Aden’s international airport in the neighborhood of Khormaksar, in the afternoon, they added. At least 11 others were injured, according to the officials. No group claimed responsibility for the attack.
12 die when vessel sinks near Haiti
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A vessel carrying passengers and construction materials sank off Haiti’s southern coast and officials said Saturday that at least 12 people died.
The director of Haiti’s Maritime and Navigation Service, Eric Provost, confirmed the deaths and said 30 people had been rescued, with none reported missing.
Crash kills Swede near Turkish resort
ISTANBUL — A minibus carrying foreign tourists crashed near the southern Turkish resort of Antalya on Saturday, killing a Swedish national and injuring five others, state broadcaster TRT News reported.
The 71-year-old Swede died at the scene of the crash in Aksu in the early hours of the morning, TRT said. Four Danish nationals and the Turkish driver were hurt when the minibus hit roadside barriers.
The driver was detained by police after hospital treatment.
U.N. resolution: Protect education
UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Security Council has strongly condemned attacks on schools, teachers and children and called on all parties to promote the right to education in conflicts.
A resolution adopted by the council Friday by a 15-0 vote emphasized the “invaluable role” that education plays in providing “life-saving spaces” and its contribution to achieving peace and security.
“For the first time, the Security Council has adopted a resolution uniquely dedicated to the protection of education,” Norway’s U.N. Ambassador Mona Juul, who sponsored the resolution with Niger, told the council after the vote.
India’s leader extends invitation to pope
ROME — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday invited Pope Francis to visit the country, extending an official opening after plans for a 2017 papal visit fell apart.
“I would like to see you in India,” Modi told Francis as he bade him farewell after an unusually long, 55-minute audience at the Vatican.
Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said the invitation was to come visit “at an early date” and “was accepted with pleasure.”