News in your town

'If not one thing, it's another': Northeast preps for storm

Biden hails transportation nominee Buttigieg as 'new voice'

EU regulators move up Pfizer vaccine assessment to Dec. 21

China prepares for return of lunar probe with moon samples

Negotiators near agreement on long-delayed COVID-19 aid bill

Boko Haram claims abduction of students in northern Nigeria

Over-the-counter home test for COVID-19 gets US green light

Biden tells Georgia he needs a Democratic Senate to govern

Biden taps Buttigieg for transportation, Granholm for energy

A decade later, Arab Spring legacy lost in wars, repression

Feds to delay seeking legal protection for monarch butterfly

UPDATE: Michigan cancels game at No. 18 Iowa

Minnesota to free man serving life in child's 2002 death

Over-the-counter home test for COVID-19 gets US green light

Hack may have exposed deep U.S. secrets; damage yet unknown

GOP leader McConnell acknowledges Biden won election

U.S. vaccinations ramp up as 2nd COVID-19 shot nears approval

Fauci says vaccinate Biden, Harris, Trump, Pence

Pandemic backlash jeopardizes public health powers, leaders

Athletes to retrace Sierra escape of Donner Party survivors

U.S. Embassy says Sudan no longer on list of terror sponsors

Nation news in brief

Iran president says Israel was behind killing of scientist

Trump says Barr resigning, will leave before Christmas

After 110K virus deaths, nursing homes face vaccine fears

Electoral College makes it official: Biden won

U.S. blames Iran in abduction, death of ex-FBI agent Levinson

Over 300 students still missing after Nigeria school attack

'External source' causes oil tanker blast off Saudi Arabia

'Democracy prevailed': Biden aims to unify divided nation

Electoral College makes it official: Biden won

Trump says Barr resigning, will leave before Christmas

'External source' causes oil tanker blast off Saudi Arabia

U.S. blames Iran in abduction, death of ex-FBI agent Levinson

U.S. Embassy says Sudan no longer on list of terror sponsors

Crunch time for COVID-19 relief as bipartisan bills unveiled

U.S. begins COVID-19 vaccinations: 'Relieved,' says nurse

Electors meeting to formally choose Biden as next president

‘Dark Knight,’ ‘Grease’ added to National Film Registry

Prince William thanks pandemic workers at Christmas show

New York's 21 Club closes indefinitely due to pandemic

Fresh food initiatives feed, teach communities of color

Terry Kay, author of 'To Dance With the White Dog,' dies