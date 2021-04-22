Chad rebels threaten to depose slain president’s son
N’DJAMENA, Chad — Rebels in Chad threatened to depose the son of the country’s slain president after he was named interim leader of the strategic central African nation, raising the specter Wednesday of a violent power struggle.
It was not certain how close the rebel column was to N’Djamena, the capital city of 1 million people, or whether the military would remain loyal to Mahamat Idriss Deby following his father’s sudden death after three decades in power.
The rebel group that the military blamed for President Idriss Deby Itno’s killing said Wednesday in a statement that they were giving his family until midnight to bury him. The fighters gave no indication of their positions after saying the day before that they were “heading toward N’Djamena at this very moment.”
JERUSALEM — A missile launched from Syria struck Israel’s Negev desert region early today, setting off air raid sirens near the country’s top-secret nuclear reactor, the Israeli military said. In response, it said it struck the missile launcher and other targets in neighboring Syria.
The incident, marking the most serious violence between Israel and Syria in years, pointed to likely Iranian involvement. Iran, which maintains troops and proxies in Syria, has accused Israel of a series of attacks on its nuclear facilities, including a recent fire at its Natanz nuclear facility, and vowed revenge.
Police: 3 little children beheaded in Kabul
KABUL, Afghanistan — Three children ages 4 to 7 were beheaded Wednesday inside their Kabul home, an Afghan official said, shocking even residents hardened by decades of war.
Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said investigators had no suspects in custody, but believed the killings were the result of a family feud. The children’s parents, neither of whom were at home at the time of the killing, told police they have no enemies.