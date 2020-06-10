D.C. Guard members test positive for COVID after protests
WASHINGTON — Members of the D.C. National Guard have tested positive for COVID-19 in the wake of the mass protests across the nation’s capital last week, according to Lt. Col. Brooke Davis, Guard spokeswoman.
She said the Guard will not release the exact total, but U.S. officials said they believe it is not a large number, at least so far.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release the information publicly. The positive tests were first reported by McClatchy.
While some Guard troops responding to the protests wore protective equipment, most were not wearing masks and it was largely impossible to maintain any social distancing.
In a statement, Davis said unit commanders were responsible for ensuring their troops adhered to guidelines calling for Guard members to wear protective equipment and maintain social distancing where practical.
Newspaper loses effort to get Epstein grand jury transcripts
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A judge has ruled against a Florida newspaper’s effort to gain release of state grand jury transcripts involving the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy financier convicted of sex crimes and suspected of many more.
The Palm Beach Post reported that Chief Circuit Judge Krista Marx ruled the newspaper cannot demand the records from State Attorney Dave Aronberg or Clerk & Comptroller Sharon Bock. Only a judge can order release of the records, Marx wrote.
Marx granted requests from Aronberg and Bock to be dismissed from the lawsuit. But the judge also said the newspaper has the right to ask that the secret grand jury materials be released so they can be shared with the public. The Post’s attorney said the case will continue.
“The court does not suggest The Post has no available mechanism to obtain a court order granting it access to the grand jury proceedings,” Marx wrote, but added that the lawsuit against Aronberg and Bock “is not the proper mechanism for The Post to pursue its goal.”
The lawsuit concerns testimony before a Florida grand jury about allegations Epstein sexually assaulted dozens of underage girls at his Palm Beach mansion. Epstein was also under federal investigation at the time, but a proposed U.S. indictment was shelved in a 2008 plea deal that allowed Epstein to plead guilty to lesser state charges.
Epstein served 13 months of an 18-month sentence and was required to register as a sex offender. Last year, he was indicted on federal charges in New York involving similar charges carrying a much longer prison sentence but died in jail in what was ruled a suicide.
VA: Not enough gear for 2nd virus wave
WASHINGTON — The Veterans Affairs Department on Tuesday defended itself against criticism of past shortages of masks and other medical gear to protect employees from the coronavirus but acknowledged its current supplies may not be enough to handle a second wave.
Dr. Richard Stone, the top health official at VA, said at the height of the pandemic its 170 medical centers were going through 250,000 N95 masks per day — a “daunting amount.”
Now, the VA has about a 30-day supply of gear including masks and gowns but it really needs a 60-day supply, he said, partly to address growing demands as the VA moves to fully reopen its medical centers due to the easing of stay-at-home orders nationwide. To handle a possible second wave of COVID-19, it would need a six-month supply.
“A future pandemic wave may test all of us in our preparation,” Stone told the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee.
Noting that the VA is currently spending $100 million per month for personal protective equipment compared with $10 million per month before the pandemic, Stone said the U.S. manufacturing base needs to boost production to help meet the needs of every hospital system “in the country and the world.”