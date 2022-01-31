UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations has received “credible allegations” that more than 100 former members of the Afghan government, its security forces and those who worked with international troops have been killed since the Taliban took over the country Aug. 15, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says.
In a report obtained Sunday by The Associated Press, Guterres said that “more than two-thirds” of the victims were alleged to result from extrajudicial killings by the Taliban or its affiliates.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The United Arab Emirates intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels early today as the Israeli president visited the country, authorities said, the third such attack in recent weeks.
The UAE’s state-run WAM news agency reported the interception, saying that “the attack did not result in any losses, as the remnants of the ballistic missile fell outside the populated areas.”
Police: Probes linked to Ottawa protests
OTTAWA, Ontario — Police in Canada’s capital said Sunday they are investigating possible criminal charges after anti-vaccine protesters urinated on the National War Memorial, danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and used the statue of Canadian hero Terry Fox to display an anti-vaccine statement.
Thousands of protesters gathered in Ottawa Saturday to protest vaccine mandates, masks and lockdowns. Some traveled in truck convoys and parked on the streets around Parliament Hill, blocking traffic.
Many remained on Sunday.
Ottawa Police said officers are also investigating threatening behavior to police and others.
Gunmen kill priest, wound another
PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Gunmen killed one Christian priest and wounded another as they were driving home from Sunday Mass in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar, police said.
Father William Siraj, 75, was shot multiple times and died instantly in the ambush in the Gulbahar neighborhood, while Father Naeem Patrick was treated briefly in hospital for a gunshot wound to the hand, officer Iqbal Shah said. A third priest in the car was unharmed.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
Protesters in Sudan denounce October coup
CAIRO — Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Sudan’s capital and other cities across the country Sunday for the latest in a months-long string of demonstrations denouncing an October military coup that plunged the country into turmoil. At least one person was killed when security forces violently dispersed protesters, a medical group said.
Protesters, mostly young men and women, marched in the streets of Khartoum and other cities, demanding an end to the military’s takeover. They called for a fully civilian government to lead the country’s now-stalled transition to democracy.