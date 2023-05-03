Obit Canada Gordon Lightfoot

Singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot, strums backstage at the Westbury Music Fair in 1987, in Westbury, N.Y. Lightfoot, Canada’s legendary folk singer-songwriter, whose hits include “Early Morning Rain” and “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” died on Monday at a Toronto hospital, a representative of his family said. He was 84.

 Cyrena Chang

TORONTO — Gordon Lightfoot, the folk singer-songwriter known for “If You Could Read My Mind” and “Sundown” and for songs that told tales of Canadian identity, died Monday. He was 84.

Representative Victoria Lord said the musician died at a Toronto hospital. His cause of death was not immediately released.

